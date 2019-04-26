SULPHUR — In so many ways, the Lafayette Christian softball program, only in its seventh year under the LHSAA, made history in 2019.
First district championship? Check. First playoff win? Check. First state tournament appearance? Check.
Moreover, the Lady Knights won their first league title while beating three league foes — Vermilion Catholic, Hanson Memorial and Central Catholic — they had never beaten. They won a program-high 19 regular-season games and clinched their first postseason victory after missing the playoffs entirely last year. And to book a trip to Sulphur for the semifinals, they downed two-time defending champion Cedar Creek on the road in the quarterfinals.
But No. 6 LCA (21-5) will have to save the quest for more history until next year. Second-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a perennial Division IV power who won state titles in 2013 and 2016, proved too strong for the Lady Knights in Friday’s 15-5 win in six innings.
The Lady Knights didn’t appeared awed by the stage in the top of the first inning, grabbing a 4-0 lead off four hits. The early offensive fireworks included a two-run home run by Kameron Borel, one of two blasts for the sophomore third baseman.
But the Lady Hornets (23-5) responded in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer from sophomore pitcher Blaire Bizette and five more runs in the second, all with two outs. LCA committed two of its four errors in the second inning.
“Of course, that game didn’t define our whole season,” said LCA second-year coach Taylor Leger. “We came out strong, but we didn’t finish as strong as we would have hoped for. But like I said, it anything that we’ve done this season for sure. Pointe Coupee came out firing, and they just overpowered us a little bit early on in the game. It led to us being defeated at the end.”
Bizette — who drew four walks, three of which were intentional and scored three times — held the Lady Knights to just one hit over the next four innings. She finished with five strikeouts.
“I don’t know if the pitcher did anything different (after the first inning),” Leger said. “Their defense was on. We had minimal strikeouts, but their defense was top-notch. Everything we put in play, they got to, and they got outs. Their defense was pretty solid to compliment our hitting.”
The Lady Hornets recorded its second five-run inning in the fifth, using four hits to break the game open. Catholic-PC finished with 14 hits, including five for extra bases.
Archbishop Hannan 6, St. Thomas More 3
If there was troubling theme throughout this season for St. Thomas More, which starts six sophomores, it was inconsistency, particularly defensively.
The defensive instability reared its head on the biggest stage Friday.
Sixth-seeded STM (23-10) committed four errors during Friday’s 6-3 loss to second-seeded Archbishop Hannan in the Division II semifinals, one coming in a two-run first inning and two more coming in a three-run fourth inning.
“We didn’t play very well defensively today, and that kind of came back (to haunt us),” said Lady Cougars coach Andria Waguespack, who brought her team to the state tournament for the fourth straight year. “At this level, you just can’t give away too many runs.”
If it wasn’t the errors hurting STM, it was Lady Hawks pitcher Alex Clesi. The junior struck out 11 and allowed just six hits. Lady Cougars pitcher Paityn Desormeaux was responsible for two of those six hits, including a solo home run in the first that briefly gave STM the lead.
STM then tied the game at 2 in the third on Madison Prejean’s RBI double, but Hannan (25-6) regained the lead in bottom half of the inning on Gentry Spinks’ fly ball and a throwing error. The Lady Hawks then scored three runs in the fourth on two hits and two errors.
STM showed life with two out in the seventh when Molli Perry tripled and scored on an error. With runners on first and second, Prejean drove a ball to deep center field that was caught at the fence to end the game.
“We kept fighting,” Waguespack said. “They just had a much better game than we did, bottom line. Give them some credit. Their pitcher threw well. She got them out of some jams when we had runners in scoring position. She did her job. We just gave away too many bases today, and it came back and haunted us.”