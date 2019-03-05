LAKE CHARLES Don’t mistakes the competitive fire burning deep down inside Carencro boys basketball coach Christopher Kovatch.

After winning the Class 4A state championship a year ago and returning to the state semifinals this season, the bar has been set higher than ever for his Golden Bears.

Sometimes, though, it’s just not your year. Sometimes, the other team holds that claim.

That was the case in Carencro’s 67-39 loss to the No. 1-seeded Bossier Bearkats on Tuesday in Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

“I don’t think anybody ever happy when you lose and say, ‘Well, at least we got here,’ Kovatch said. “But there is a twinge of that for us.”

Kovatch’s contention is twofold.

One is this was supposed to be more of a rebuilding season for the Bears, whose season ended at 24-11.

“Considering we lost six kids off a group that came home with the ultimate prize last year, the group we had this year did a phenomenal job of growing,” Kovatch explained. “Everything that a coach could ask for, we got out of this group of kids. We were undersized, we were too young, we were undermanned, we got guys that couldn’t stick it out in the program and these guys did all of those things and they got us to this point.”

The No. 5-seeded Bears survived a knock-down drag-out regional round win over Huntington and a potential trap game in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, though, they ran into a true-blue No. 1 seed in any era.

“It was their physical stature,” Kovatch said. “That’s group of mature young men when you look at them. They’re physical mature. They’re incredibly fast. They were everywhere on the court it seemed.

“We’re not quite at that point where we can handle that. But then again, when you look at their record and then the playoff track alone, I don’t think very many people are.”

In fact, Kovatch revealed he’s been dreading this potential matchup for a long time.

“We saw Bossier in the summer time and my comment to our assistant coaches was, ‘I don’t want to see these guys until the last game of the year,’ ” Kovatch said. “God granted me almost that wish.”

The Bearkats were long, tall and athletic, forcing 28 turnovers and outscoring Carencro 30-5 in points off turnovers.

“We wanted to get immediately into our offense,” Kovatch said. “We did the first couple of plays, but then they disrupted from there. Our whole mantra was slow it, slow it down defensively.

“We had moments when we kind of slowed them down early on, but on the offensive end, I don’t know how much more we could have done. You can’t replicate that kind of defense in practice.”

Unfortunately for the Bears, Bossier (32-3) can and does.

“Our assistant coach says all the time, ‘Can’t nobody handle pressure,’ ” Bossier coach Nick Bohanan said. “We practice that way every day. I’m very blessed to be able to coach this group of guys. I feel like I have 11 or 12 guys that could probably start anywhere in the state.

“At practice, we don’t hold back. We get after each other every day in practice. What y’all saw today is a lot like our practices. We’re flying around and it gets pretty physical at times. It’s kind of a war of attrition.”

Otis Smith led Bossier’s balanced effort of four double-digit scorers with 13 points, while Joseph Charles was Carencro’s one double-figure scorer with 12 points.

“(There are) No moral victories in a loss, but I’m undoubtedly proud of these kids,” Kovatch said “It doesn’t take away from what these kids in the district that we come out of.

“To run the first half (of district) and still come out with a district championship in a day when the split has destroyed high school basketball and high school athletics as we know it, we’re still proud of the little accomplishments we had along the way.”