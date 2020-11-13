CECILIA As the first quarter came to a close in Cecilia Friday night, it appeared the showdown to decide the District 6-4A championship would be a defensive battle.
But after a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs put on a display, scoring 39 points in the second stanza en route to a 60-12 thrashing of Livonia at Bulldog Stadium.
Big plays on offense and big plays in the kicking game were the catalysts for the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0), who won their fifth straight game.
It looked like Livonia might get on the board first as the Wildcats took advantage of good field position and drove deep into Cecilia territory. But the Bulldogs blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt, giving Cecilia new life.
And the Bulldogs took advantage with quarterback Alex Soileau finding Trae Grogan behind the defense for a 41-yard touchdown pass to put Cecilia on the board with the first play of the second quarter.
Three plays later, special teams did it again, blocking a punt and giving the offense great field position at the Livonia 28. Germonie Davis scored on the very next play and Cecilia had two touchdowns in a span of 71 seconds for a 12-0 lead.
“That’s the ninth kick we’ve blocked this year,” Bulldogs’ coach Dennis Skains said. “We put a lot of emphasis on it, we’ve been working on it since January. We re-did everything on special teams and the kids bought into it and they’re doing a great job.”
The big plays continued as Davis caught a 46-yard pass from Soileau on the next possession to make the score 19-0 midway through the period. Livonia got on the board on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Avery Walker to Ja’Ren DeRogers, but a long kick return set the Bulldogs up for Ridge Collins’ 6-yard run as Cecilia answered right back.
A 15-yard penalty on the touchdown allowed the Bulldogs to kick off from the Livonia 45 and an onside kick gave the ball right back to Cecilia. Braegan Brasseaux’s 31-yard run made it 32-6 and Soileau capped the huge second quarter outburst with an 18-yard pass to Cade Porrier.
“It didn’t look pretty early,” Skains said, “but we’ve had a couple of bursts like that this year. We’re really excited about this group.”
Walker’s second TD pass of the night opened the third quarter scoring, but Cecilia retaliated with an Andrew Lewis 63-yard touchdown run just 25 seconds later.
It’s the fifth time this season the Bulldogs have scored 50 or more points. And after struggling at times the last two seasons, Skains isn’t surprised by what he’s seen from his 2020 squad.
“We’ve been pretty young the last two years and they’ve grown up," Skains said. "A lot of these guys who are playing as juniors have been starting since they’ve been freshmen. You don’t want to play that many young guys but we were in the position where we had to and now we’re kind of reaping the benefits of that."
Cecilia closes the regular season with a non-district game at DeRidder next week.