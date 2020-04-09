The LHSAA announced the cancellation of its remaining championship events and its spring sports seasons because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A memo detailing the LHSAA's decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 seasons was sent to member schools Thursday morning.
Members of the LHSAA's executive committee met on Wednesday. LHSAA member schools were informed of the committee's decision at 10 a.m. Thursday. A press release for the media is planned for 11:30 a.m., according to Kate Adams, the LHSAA's director of communications and media relations.
In the memo, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine references schools remaining closed until at least April 30 and the move to remote learning for many students.
Bonine also states, "Since that announcement (distance learning, closure until April 30), and due to the severity of the virus and its spread, the continued uncertainty of circumstances surrounding our membership, their facilities, coupled with the importance of protecting the health and safety of our athletes, their families, potential spectators, coaches and game officials, the LHSAA’s executive committee, on recommendations from this office and staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-20 winter and spring sports championships, as well as all sports regular seasons ...”
In a separate memo, LHSCA director Eric Held informed the LHSAA's coaches of the memo.
The prospect of spring sports going away has been idling out there, but Mr. Bonine has been steadfast on not cancelling spring sports. He has a senior under his own roof, so he knows how important it is for the members of the 2020 graduating class, along with all the other athletes and coaches, to persevere and finish the season," Held said his letter to coaches. "However, because of the threat of the virus to our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, volunteers, fans, etc., Mr. Bonine, and with voting recommendation from the members of the LHSAA executive committee and advisement from our LHSAA staff, has made the difficult decision to end the winter sport championships and the regular seasons and championship events for spring sports."
The LHSAA suspended its spring seasons in mid-March to coincide with school closures shelter-at-home directives from Governor John Bel Edwards, who was asked on Wednesday by state school superintendents to keep schools closed for the remainder of the year.