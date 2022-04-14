Area state softball playoff glance
(Public school state tourney April 20-30, Sulphur)
CLASS 5A
No. 17 Southside (17-10) at No. 16 Haughton (16-12)
No. 22 Acadiana (17-9) at No. 11 Alexandria (21-10)
CLASS 4A
No. 17 Leesville (9-16) at No. 16 Rayne (14-13)
No. 25 Franklinton (7-19) at No. 8 Cecilia (12-15)
No. 28 Westgate (5-19) at No. 5 Eunice (19-6)
No. 21 Carencro (10-11) at No. 12 Lakeshore (12-10)
No. 20 Huntington (10-6) at No. 13 North Vermilion (9-13)
No. 22 Breaux Bridge (12-14) at No. 11 Assumption (12-16)
No. 27 Morgan City (4-19) at No. 6 Beau Chene (21-4)
CLASS 3A
No. 24 Church Point (13-16) at No. 9 Albany (19-9)
No. 20 Jennings (11-16) at No. 13 Iota (17-12)
No. 30 Ville Platte (6-11) at No. 3 Kaplan (25-4)
No. 26 Crowley (8-12) at No. 7 Buckeye (23-8)
No. 23 Erath (15-14) at No. 10 Mamou (18-9)
CLASS 2A
No. 27 Delcambre (6-211) at No. 6 DeQuincy (18-9)
No. 18 Red River (13-6) at No. 15 Loreauville (16-18)
No. 31 Lake Arthur (4-23) at No. 2 Port Barre (22-4)
CLASS 1A
No. 18 Gueydan (3-12) at No. 15 East Iberville (6-10)
(Private school state tourney April 29-30, Broussard)
DIVISION II
No. 9 David Thibodaux (16-13) at No. 8 Thomas Jefferson (13-17)
No. 13 Teurlings (10-17) at No. 4 St. Thomas More (19-10)
DIVISION III
No. 1 Notre Dame (26-5) – BYE
No. 9 Catholic-NI (14-17) at No. 9 Episcopal (7-8)
No. 11 Lafayette Christian (7-18) at 6-Northlake Christian (13-12)
No. 10 Ascension Episcopal (9-8) at 7-Pope John Paul (8-14)
DIVISION IV
No. 16 Country Day (14-6) at No. 1 Opelousas Catholic (25-5)
No. 9 St. Edmund (17-7) at No. 8 Catholic-PC (13-13)
DIVISION V
No. 2 Northside Christian (14-5)