SULPHUR - The North Vermilion Patriots are in position to win their first baseball state championship since 1994.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday, the No. 3 Patriots scored six runs to complete a miraculous 11-10 comeback win over South Terrebonne at McMurry Park.
John Carter delivered a pinch-hit single to score Lane Patin with the winning run.
"John is a senior," North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said. "There is no replacement for senior experience. He had an up and down year. He was pitching for us and then his arm started giving him problems. But he bought in."
North Vermilion (32-7) will now face No. 1 Tioga for the 4A state championship at 6 p.m. Saturday,
After No. 7 South Terrebonne got a double-play in the bottom of the eighth, Brandt Fontenot, Dylan Naquin, Jordan Blanchard and Cooper David had consecutive singles that brought the Patriots within 10-7.
The South Terrebonne third baseman then mishandled a grounder by Camden Breaux that scored two more runs.
Lane Patin followed with an RBI single to score Breaux, which led to Carter's heroic at-bat.
"John is locked in and ready to go, no matter what," Trahan said. "He wants the team to win. He totally understands that we're making moves for the best of the team.
"That was the right move by going to him right there, by going to the senior. He came through in the clutch and did what he had to do. Hats off to that kid. There's no better feeling than what he's feeling right now."
South Terrebonne (20-10) tied the game 5-5 in the seventh on solo home runs by Carson Lyons and Logan Mallard.
In the top of the eighth, the Gators took advantage of multiple errors to take a 10-5 lead.
"I'm pumped, man," Trahan said. "It was amazing. I'm going to have to go back, watch it and see how it all unfolded. We just kept getting it to the next guy. Getting to the next guy and the next guy after that to give us a chance.
"We know we can hit. We know we can put pressure on people with our speed. We just came through. I feel sorry for those guys at South Terrebonne. That has to sting tremendously."
North Vermilion was led at the plate by Patin (3-5, RBI, 3 runs).
Starting pitcher Tyson LeBlanc was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, while Blanchard, David and Dale Martin had two hits apiece.
LeBlanc allowed only one earned run over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts before giving way to relievers Cole Veronie, Allen Johnson and Aiden Leonard, who got the win by recording the final out in the top of the eighth.
"Tyson did a great job," Trahan said. "He had a rough first inning. We made an error behind him, and he ran his pitch count into the 30s in that inning. But he kept fighting and giving us a chance."
In the top of the first, the Gators used two hits, a walk and a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead with no outs.
"Unbelievable," LeBlanc said. 'That was an amazing job by a senior, John Carter. It could have been his last high school at-bat, and he clutched up for us.
"Also, the pitching by Aiden Leonard when he came in and got that one out to end the eighth inning. We were struggling to get that final out. That was big."
LeBlanc said his team kept the faith in the bottom of the eighth.
"That wasn't the first time we did that," he said. "We had a couple comeback wins this year. We expected to come back."