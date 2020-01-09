CADE — Before his team's home game versus Westminster Christian on Wednesday, Episcopal of Acadiana coach Adam Glover spelled out what he wanted to see from the Falcons.
"I want us to play with confidence, get the ball down and possess the ball, but be ruthless in front of the goal as well," Glover said. "Take our chances and capitalize on those chances."
ESA (3-2-2), which won 4-0, followed its coach's instructions to the letter.
"When your goalkeeper only has to make one save, you know you're dominating the game," Glover said. "I knew going into the game that if we stayed relaxed and calm and were confident on the ball, then we could cause some damage.
"We still need to work on shooting because we created a lot of chances. It could easily have been more than 4-0. But we kept a clean sheet on defense. Our defender is a player. I'm always pleased when we keep a clean sheet. We'll take it and move onto the next game."
ESA's goalkeeper, Jack Guidry, is one of the team's most experienced players.
"Jack is a senior," his coach said. "A great goalkeeper and great shot-stopper. Some of my other key players are my central back line of Ian Allam and Addison Gibbs, and my central (midfielders) with Adam Sabbaghian, Parker Leger and Evan Lipari, and Christian Herpin up top."
Herpin had two goals vs. Westminster (6-4), which was ranked No. 17 in Division IV.
"Christian is a great soccer player," Glover said. "Strikers play confidently when they're scoring goals. It was very pleasing to see him continue to score."
Sabbaghian is a fixture at ESA, having played a crucial role on the 2018 state championship squad.
"Adam is definitely one of our star players," Glover said. "If he's on form and gets the ball at his feet, he can create problems. And if he links up with Christian and Evan, whenever they're on form, we're going to win games.
"Adam is very creative. Evan is very clever on the ball, and Christian has a good eye for the goal and good speed up top."
Two Falcons collected the first goals of their career on Wednesday.
"Collin Poller and Sam Castille had their first goals for ESA soccer," Glover said. "It's Sam's first year playing high school soccer. He's a junior. He came to me at the beginning of the year and said he wanted to play.
"At the beginning of the year, we were struggling to get players to play and now we have 21 committed soccer players who enjoy playing the game. I love coaching and love coaching kids who want to be coached, and Sam is one of those who wants to learn and get better."
Glover, who previously served as Catholic-New Iberia's coach for four years after moving to the area from England, is simultaneously cautious and optimistic about his club.
"We have a young team," he said. "It's a rebuilding type of year. ESA graduated 17 or 18 kids over the past couple of years. We have a strong core of a team in the middle. There are still some growing pains, but the season has started pretty well and I'm pretty happy.
"We're definitely a possession-based team. We like to get the ball down into play. As you can see, we're kind of a small team. So when we play against some of those physical teams, we do struggle. We like to move the ball, move off the ball and possess it as much as we can."
The Falcons came into Wednesday's game ranked fourth in Division IV.
"Looking at high school soccer in general, there are a lot of growing pains with teams having graduated a lot of players," Glover said. "Looking at Division IV, we're sitting nicely in the power rankings. Obviously, we're going to want to be in the top four or five come the end of the season so we can have home-field advantage.
"If these guys are switched on, put their minds to it and do what we coaches ask them, they can go far in the playoffs. Our aim is quarterfinals or semifinals. If we stay healthy, we can go far. We beat Parkway, a large school that already has nine or 10 wins, in a tournament. That was a nice win."
Glover hasn't had any complaints with the exception of a 2-0 loss to David Thibodaux last month.
"There has only been one game where I've been disappointed," he said. "We lost to David Thibodaux in a game where we just didn't turn up. That was my only disappointment."
ESA hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game, but Glover wants to see his team strive for improvement on defense.
"We've conceded some goals throughout the season," he said. "No team has scored a goal against us where it didn't come down to an individual making a mistake, so we need to tighten up a little bit to prevent those mistakes. If we can do that, we can have a successful year."