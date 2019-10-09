Last weekend, Westgate defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye became the Tigers' fourth senior to commit to a Division I program when he announced his intention to sign with Southeastern Louisiana.
"When I went to their game against Lamar two weeks ago, I liked the atmosphere," said Delahoussaye, who also runs track for Westgate's nationally-ranked 4x200 indoor relay team. "After I talked it over with my family, it was the best decision for me."
The Lions signed Westgate defensive end Ron Madison in last year's recruiting class.
"I went to the game with my dad and Ron's younger brother, Zyion Madison," Delahoussaye said. "It was an unofficial visit and the first time I attended one of their games. It was better than I expected.
"Ron really likes it there. He's getting a lot of reps in practice and is close to getting playing time. Next year, he's probably going to be a player to watch. They said I can play over there real early because they have a lot of seniors in the secondary."
Heading into this week's game against St. Thomas More, the Tigers are 4-1 with a defense that is yielding only 11 points per game.
Delahoussaye is excited about the opportunity to go head-to-head with STM junior receiver Jack Bech, who plays for the same 7-on-7 team, the EPS Blaze.
"I've been knowing Jack since I was 9 years old," Delahoussaye said. "He's good. He's going to be great. Next year, I think his stock is going to rise a lot.
"Not too many teams have thrown the ball my way. I had one interception against New Iberia, and I have probably 20 tackles with four pass deflections."
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said that the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Delahoussaye can be described as a self-made player.
"Blayne is just a special kid," Antoine said. "He's a true program kid. He may have come here at 5-foot-2, 120 pounds. What made him elite and a Division I player is his mind for the game. Blayne can tell you what everybody is doing on the field from the defensive line on down.
"He has worked his way into becoming a Division I player. He's also a kid that has gotten to his senior year, didn't fall for the hype and has become a true leader of the secondary. That's the good thing about the growth and excitement of watching that kid play football."
Antoine won't hesitate to match Delahoussaye against any receiver.
"He's been assigned to the other team's No. 1 receiver at times," the Westgate coach said. "When we have to, we do it. We did it at Lafayette Christian. That's part of what's gotten him recognized — taking the other team's best player out of the game.
"I'm totally confident putting Blayne against whomever. He goes against Kayshon (Boutte) and Makholven (Sonn) every single day in one-on-ones. He does a great job against those guys, so I have no problem with him going against anybody in the state. He has low 4.4 speed and can fly."
With his verbal commitment to SLU, Delahoussaye joined Boutte (LSU), Sonn (Kansas State) and safety Keydrain Calligan (Louisiana-Monroe) as senior teammates who will play college football next year.