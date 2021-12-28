In only their third year of varsity boys basketball competition, the Southside Sharks are making waves under coach Brad Boyd.
On Tuesday at St. Thomas More, the Sharks advanced to the semifinals of the Sunkist Shootout with a 54-43 win over Lafayette Christian Academy.
Bryson Willliams scored 16 points for the Sharks, who will face North Central at 7:15 Wednesday.
Jasen Breaux added 12 points, and Noah Brookter and Bryson Colbert scored nine apiece.
Colbert, a 6-foot-2 junior transfer from West Saint Mary, has been leading the Sharks with 12 points per game. He was held scoreless until the fourth quarter but sank five free throws down the stretch.
"Colbert is the leader of the team," Boyd said. "He is a shooting guard who also can play the point. He really knows how to get to the rim. He knows how to push the ball up the floor and finishes at the goal. That's what makes him a complete player.''
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior, hit 7-of-9 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out. With Colbert and shooting guard J.D. Avie going scoreless in the first half, Williams carried the load.
"Bryson is a forward who is coming along," Boyd said. "He's showing signs of really putting it together. We just need him to play hard every game. The harder he plays, the better he is."
In Monday's 75-33 first-round win over Riverside Academy, Avie scored the first 13 points of the game. Brookter and Breaux picked up the slack against LCA. Brooker came off the bench and hit 4 of 6 field goals, while Breaux made 4 of 5 3-pointers.
"That's the good thing about this team," Boyd said. "When somebody gets hot, our guys like to go back to them. I told our guys after the Riverside game that they needed to thank Breaux because he had seven assists.
"He's passing the ball 20 times a game to help players get shots. That's a very unselfish player. It's really good to have that at the point guard spot. When Breaux is clicking, we're going good."
The Sharks, who hit seven 3-pointers against LCA, made 13 against Riverside and have made as many as 14 in a game this season.
"It's all about passing and shooting," Boyd said. "We play up-tempo. We're going to shoot a lot of 3's, pass to open guys and lock up on defense. If we do that, hopefully we can get the win at the end of the night."
Masey Lewis led LCA (8-6) with 20 points, while point guard Braylon Richard added 11. Kam Williams, who came into the game averaging 20 points, was held to four points.
"Just his presence is huge for us," Knights coach Jacob Broussard said of Lewis. "He's such a big body who rebounds the ball so well. I think his greatest strength is his ability to pass. He can score down low, and do things you just can't teach."