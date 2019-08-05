CECILIA - When Cecilia High defensive back Jalen Celestine arrived in Waco, Texas, for Baylor's football camp in early June, he was an unknown on the recruiting scene.

At the time, Celestine didn't have a profile on any of the major recruiting services such as 247Sports, Rivals, or ESPN.

Despite that relative anonymity, however, Celestine was able to catapult a phenomenal camp performance into a scholarship offer from the Bears, which he accepted in July.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the story, though, is that he wasn't anywhere close to 100% at the camp.

Texas tight end Sabatini impressed by UL coaches, facilities during visit UL continued to comb the state of Texas for football recruits over the weekend, picking up a verbal commitment from Plano High athlete Christi…

"We left for Baylor during the night and I only got an hour of sleep before camp started," Celestine said. "I actually slept on campus in a truck."

Even though he was battling fatigue, Celestine was ready when the Baylor staff put the prospects through testing.

"I had a 36-inch vertical and I ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds," he said. "I told myself that I had to keep pushing.

"The Baylor coaches kept their eyes on me. Later, they pulled me out of drills and made me do a couple of one-on-one's against receivers."

And just like that, Celestine procured his first offer.

+4 Pair of St. Thomas More graduates aiming to revolutionize football helmets Almost a decade ago, then-NFL fullback Luke Lawton discovered what he believed to be the source of a steady stream of concussions.

"They pulled me to the side and said they would love for me to be part of the Baylor family," he said. "Baylor is one of the top schools I always dreamed of going to. I love the environment there."

Ranked as the No. 40 senior in the state by ESPN, Celestine is projected at a variety of positions.

He's listed as a safety by both ESPN and 247, while Rivals projects him as a cornerback. There's also talk that the Baylor staff wants him to bulk up and play linebacker on the next level.

"Jalen is an excellent player," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "He's a tall, rangy, physical corner that likes to put his hands on you."

Although Celestine is listed at 6-foot-2 by one recruiting service, Skains said the senior is considerably taller.

UL garners commitment from powerful Mississippi lineman Jack McKenzie Offensive lineman Jack McKenzie became UL's 12th verbal commitment of the 2020 recruiting class when the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder called Cajuns c…

"He's closer to 6-foot-4," the Cecilia coach said. "There's a lot of 6-4 receivers out there but not many 6-4 corners.

"At first, Jalen didn't realize how good a player he was - so he worked his butt off to make himself better. I've been blessed to coach a lot of good ones, and he's definitely up there."

As a junior, Celestine intercepted two passes in the first of his team's two games versus Livonia.

"I had the two picks in the regular season game against Livonia," he said. "Other than that, hardly any balls were thrown my way."

+4 Among the top rising juniors, Lafayette Christian's Sage Ryan on the radar of major programs The accolades are pouring in for versatile Lafayette Christian junior Sage Ryan, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in Louisiana in his class b…

Celestine, who expects to play nickel back in college, said his goal is to add 15 pounds in order to reach a target weight of 205 pounds.

"Last year was his first time running track," Skains added. "He false-started in his best event, the 110-meter hurdles, in the regional meet. If that hadn't happened, he had a really good chance to win state."