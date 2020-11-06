CROWLEY -- “Coming off of a loss” is not a phrase uttered very often when it comes to Notre Dame and regular season football.
But that’s what the Pioneers were facing after last week’s 42-21 loss to Lafayette Christian.
But people are often told that it’s the response to adversity that truly matters. The Pios responded resoundingly, forcing six first-half turnovers on their way to a 48-14 win over the Rayne Wolves Friday night.
It was classic Notre Dame football in many ways, a no-nonsense performance that didn’t deliver many splashy plays on offense.
When a splash did come defensively for the Pios, it’s safe to assume that junior defensive back Caleb Comeaux was in on it. He got his hands on four of the six turnovers Friday night, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He took one of those fumble recoveries back for a 17-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to help extend Notre Dame’s already-secure lead to 35-0.
The first of those turnovers actually came in response of Rayne stalling Notre Dame’s opening drive of the game.
However, the momentum of that stop didn’t last long, as Comeaux intercepted Rayne quarterback Colin Lacombe on the Wolves’ first offensive snap of the game.
“They actually stopped us,” Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook said. “It’s tough for their team to overcome that. You get frustrated, and they were having a hard time moving the ball on top of that. You combine those things and life can get really tough on the football field.”
That led to the first Notre Dame touchdown, a 47-yard run by senior quarterback Parker Seilhan. off of a veer-option play that seemingly broke Rayne’s spirit early on.
“(Seilhan) has been more effective running it than throwing it lately,” Cook said. “He had 100 yards last week against LCA. That gives a defense problems when they have to defend a running quarterback. We just need to be a little bit sharper in the throwing game.”
When defense is generating that much momentum, it makes the offense’s job that much easier. Notre Dame, thanks to the turnovers, had short fields to work with throughout the opening stanza and they were efficient in using it to their advantages.
The first-half gap between the teams was startling, with Notre Dame rolling up 240 total yards in the half compared to Rayne’s eight.
The lone bright spot of the half came when Rayne generated a scoop-and-score of its own, a 30-yard Bleyton Francis effort that avoided the first-half shutout.
After last week’s loss to LCA, Cook hoped for a rebound performance. Perhaps he wasn’t expecting one like this. A performance where the Pios limited Rayne running back Ron Charles, off of a 200-yard performance last week against North Vermilion, to minus-6 rushing yards in the first half.
“We just knew we had to get a lot of bodies around him,” Cook said. “He’s just so good at making you miss. We knew he’d make one of our guys miss every play, so it was just about getting multiple bodies around him to make the stops.”
And that defensive performance? Let’s just say Comeaux was at a loss following their dominance.
“It felt great,” Comeaux said. “I’ve never done anything like that. But, we perform as a team, win as a team and lose as a team too.”