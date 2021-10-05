St. Edmund and Opelousas Catholic have each posted a 4-1 record with the two parish rivals set to square off in Friday's District 5-1A opener in Eunice.
The Blue Jays have two wins over Class 4A opponents in Tara and Livonia with their only loss coming to another 4A foe in Evangel Christian.
"We made a hard schedule where we play big schools so we can get power points," said St. Ed's coach James Shiver, whose team currently holds the No. 4 power rating in Division IV.
The St. Ed's offense, which Shiver describes as "a Wing-T run out of the spread," has been balanced en route to averaging nearly 30 points per game.
Luke Vidrine, a first-year starter, has passed for 745 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing last week with an injury. Taylor Daire (87 carries, 508 yards, 3 TDs) leads the team in rushing, and William Bundick and Mark Fruge have caught 28 passes for 630 yards and seven scores.
"Bundick and Fruge are two good receivers who are kind of unknown around the state," Shiver said. "They're real fast kids with good hands. In our system, which is designed to mimic Auburn's offense under Gus Malzahn, our receivers have a lot of chances to catch passes."
Vidrine, who sat out last week with an ankle injury, will return to action this week. He is one of only five quarterbacks in school history to pass for over 300 yards in a game after the senior threw for 308 against Basile in Week 2.
In last week's 14-12 win over Livonia, Bundick moved to quarterback where the senior completed five of nine passes for 73 yards and also led the team in rushing with two scores.
Opelousas Catholic, meanwhile, has relied on a stingy defense that has recorded two shutouts and is allowing only eight points per game.
"We thought that would be our strength with the experience we have on that side of the ball," said OC coach Thomas David, who returned nine defensive starters from last year.
Defensive linemen Kade Bidstrup and Jacob Vazquez returned up front, while the back seven returned every starter with linebackers Landon Pike, John Michael Jarrell and Rhett Bergeron, as well as Jordan Luna, Kamron Levier and Mark Collins in the secondary.
"They understand where they fit into the scheme and have done a good job playing in the scheme and handling adjustments," David said of the group, which is still young with nine underclassmen.
The Vikings' offense, led by sophomore quarterback Mark Collins and versatile junior playmaker Chris Brown, entered the season as a relatively inexperienced unit with only four returning starters.
"Even though we're young, the offensive line has really been coming along," David said. "Our quarterback play has been very good with Collins learning the system. Brown has had some good weeks with explosive plays, and we've done a good job at fullback by committee."
In District 5-1A, four of the five programs are private schools, and every matchup is a rivalry game.
"OC and St. Ed's isn't as big a rivalry as you'd think, even though we're both in St. Landry Parish," Shiver said. "Until recently, OC was always a larger school. It's becoming a bigger rivalry, though. With social media, the kids all know each other. Coach David used to coach here. He and I are good friends. We have a lot of respect for them."
"It's two Catholic schools located relatively close to each other," David added. "The majority of this district's games are rivalry games. As the first district game, it's big. Of course, you want to win them all."