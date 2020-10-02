With eight starters returning on offense, it was thought the Teurlings Catholic Rebels would be able to get things done offensively, despite losing three-year starter Sammy Leblanc at quarterback.

And after a slow start, that notion proved to be true.

The Rebels spotted Opelousas a 7-0 lead but the backfield tandem of quarterback Kaden Boulet and Larkin Spring combined for five rushing touchdowns as the Rebels opened up the 2020 campaign with a 49-21 win over the Tigers at Teurlings Field Friday night.

The Rebels (1-0) turned it over on their first two possessions, fumbling at the OHS 22 after Boulet had led the Rebels on a 51 yard drive, with 31 coming through the air.

The Rebels held, but the Tigers intercepted Boulet on the first play after the punt, putting OHS in business at the Teurlings 34. The Tigers got as close as the 18, but Tyler Thibodeaux misfired on a 35 yard field goal attempt.

Opelousas got another opportunity after forcing a Rebel punt that Jacolby McNeal returned to the Teurlings 21. Quarterback Lawrence Pitre ran it in from ten yards out and Opelousas led 7-0 with :41 left in the first quarter.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start,” Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier said. “We did some good things, but we had some miscues and I think that was nerves early. But he (Boulet) settled down and, for us, it’s all about getting the running game going and we were able to do that.”

The Rebels indeed got the running game going after the OHS touchdown, driving from their 29 to the Opelousas 31 before Boulet hit Julien Guy with a 29 yard pass, and the senior quarterback did the honors on the ground from there to tie things up.

Spring got the first of his four touchdowns on a 21-yard run to give Teurlings a 14-7 lead, but the Tigers (0-1) weren’t finished. Pitre hit on a 39-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-all.

“They (Opelousas) have some athletes and they’ve got a couple of guys who could start for anyone,” Charpentier said. “We switched to a 3-4 (defense) this year, in part because of what they do, and because we have more linebacker types on our defense this year.”

The Rebels got another touchdown from Spring just before the first half ended to make it a 21-14 game at the half.

Opelousas started the third quarter with a drive that took over six minutes, but fumbled at the Teurlings three yard line and Jacob Manuel pounced on the loose ball. The Rebels then drove 86 yards with Spring scoring his third touchdown of the night to make it 28-14 and the Rebels then used their muscle up front to keep control of the game in the second half.

“I was really happy with the way our offensive group and tight end responded and the way our running game responded in the second half.”

The win keeps Teurlings perfect all time against Opelousas, winning its eighth straight without a loss.

Teurlings travels to Crowley next week to take on Notre Dame, while Opelousas hosts Church Point.