Regardless of your religion or belief system, most people can relate to the idea of things happening for a reason, perhaps exactly how they were intended.
Because often times, the adversity someone or something has to overcome makes success that much sweeter.
Take Terry Martin and Loreauville football program for example. Martin will be the first to lament the difficulty of stepping down as the Breaux Bridge football coach in July 2018 for the same position at Loreauville. He had a great gig at a historically strong program. Martin also had a talented roster returning in 2018, and the Tigers had made several upgrades to their athletic facilities.
But Martin’s decision to leave Breaux Bridge was personal, not professional. His family has lived in Loreauville for years, and his wife, Jamie is the principal of the elementary school in the town. Martin’s eldest son, Jack David, was also set to enter the seventh grade at the high school. Martin realized that an opportunity to coach his son in high school may not come again if he didn’t fill the Loreauville coaching vacancy last year.
“I think they understood the reasoning behind it because I had a great job over there,” Martin said of the reaction of those around Breaux Bridge to his departure. He never sensed any bitterness or animosity.
So Martin accepted the job offer, knowing the timing wasn’t ideal with less than two months until the start of the season. On top of learning new faces and names, all offseason preparation had to be accelerated, including implementing a new offensive scheme.
But the situation was made even worse when an already-small Loreauville roster lost six starters to injuries within the first two weeks of the season, including four two-way players that didn’t return. Quarterback Zy Alexander and wide receiver Logan Girouard were among those that went out for the season. At one point last season, Loreauville dressed out 27 players.
Not to mention, Loreauville’s schedule was brutal last year, featuring three state champions, a semifinalist and a few other quality programs. The result was a 1-9 record, their lone win coming in the season finale against Delcambre.
“As bad it was on the field last year,” Martin said, “it was still very satisfying for me to be over here because it’s a great school, great community.”
So all of what Martin and Loreauville endured last year makes Friday’s 37-34 upset of fourth-seeded Mangham in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs so much sweeter.
The Tigers won six regular season games in 2019, earned the No. 20 seed and beat No. 13 Lake Arthur on the road in the first round. Now, after surviving a furious rally by the Dragons in the second half, Loreauville is headed to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
After a go-ahead touchdown pass from Alexander to Girouard, Loreauville recovered a Mangham fumble inside the Loreauville end zone with 1:21 left in the game to seal a dramatic victory.
“Like I told the kids after, for those that played last year, just for having so many things go wrong,” Martin said. “How those guys were able to show up week after week after week and continue to practice and try to play hard when we were obviously outmanned in so many games and had so many injuries and have had three or four games that we probably should have won last year and didn’t. Thing just would not go our way.
"To finally keep on playing hard and have one go our way this way, it was pretty gratifying experience.”
Things have worked out well for Martin’s old school, too.
After a workmanlike 15-0 win against No. 11 Belle Chasse in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, sixth-seeded Breaux Bridge is headed to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge’s former defensive coordinator who also coaches the school’s title-winning basketball team, replaced Martin last summer and led the Tigers to their first playoff win since 2014.
“Chad and I stay in touch probably every week,” Martin said. “I think at least five of their coaches last night texted me after the game. Just a great group of guys. I loved the staff I had over there, so I’m really happy to see what they’re doing. So it’s kind of crazy how it’s worked out.”
Breaux Bridge has been even better in 2019, posting an 8-2 mark in the regular season with their first outright district championship since 2002. In the playoffs, despite dealing with a rash injuries and illnesses to key players, Breaux Bridge has won both postseason games by double figures.
“I love ‘Coach ‘T-Mart,’” Pourciau said. “We talk regularly. We root for him. I live not too far from him. Loreauville is not too far from me. It’s a good fit for him. His kids are there. His family is there. … It worked out on both ends, and we’re both happy it did. We enjoy seeing them have success, and I’m sure he does the same for us.”
Ironically, both of the quarterfinal-bound Tigers will play defending champions in the next round. Loreauville travels to No. 5 Amite while Breaux Brides goes to No. 3 Edna Karr.
“In 4A, if you can play on Thanksgiving, I think you’ve had a hell of a year,” Pourciau said. “That’s kind of the bench mark, if you can make it to Thanksgiving. I know every program defines success of their year differently, I just really feel like with the quality of 4A, if you can play on Thanksgiving, you’re going to meet a really good football team at that point, and both of you have had a pretty darn good year. So we’re excited.”
But history is on both area teams’ side. The last time both Loreauville and Breaux Bridge reached the quarterfinals, both advanced to the semifinals.
“Chad texted me this morning, and we were talking about the opponents. I said, ‘It’s kind of funny. We’re matched up now against a mini Karr.’ We’ve both got the same type of teams this week. Just unbelievably athletic, tradition-rich programs. Both have our work cut out for us. But at this point in the year, everybody’s kind of beat up. We’re just going to go and try to figure out a way to hopefully move the ball and hopefully limit some of their big plays and give it our best shot.
“It’s just very satisfying to be practicing Thanksgiving week.”