Led by the very active Conner Kleinpeter, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels defeated Opelousas 40-12 Friday night .
Kleinpeter combined two rushing touchdowns on offense with a sack and a half on the defensive side.
"He's (Kleinpeter) a super athlete," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. "We try to put him in the best position we can to let him make plays and use his talent."
The Rebels' sophomore quarterback Preston Welch also stood out with two passing touchdowns - both thrown to junior receiver Kentrell Prejean.
"I thought he (Welch) did a really good job distributing the ball," Charpentier said. "There were some dropped passes that would have gone for touchdowns, but overall, played well."
Junior receiver Mekhi Jones was giving the Rebels defense problems all night, accounting for both touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return.
With a freshman quarterback playing varsity, it was hard for Jones to make plays. Charpentier said it is "a collective effort to stop Jones" defensively because of how talented he is. The Rebels had to double or triple cover Jones on plays to lessen his impact on the game.
Penalties also lessened Jones' impact on the game as the Tigers had 14 total penalties. Jones had nearly 75 yards that he gained called back because of holding, false start penalties and illegal blocks in the back.
The Rebels played well defensively, only allowing six points and making the Tigers freshman quarter Zach Malveaux uncomfortable in the backfield. The Rebels defense almost made the Tigers running attack non-existent and forced the freshman to pass.
Malveaux contributed most of the rushing yards the Tigers had. According to Charpentier, the Teurlings defense wanted to
"We wanted to keep him in the pocket as long as possible and make him uncomfortable," Charpentier said.
The Tigers' defense looked good as well, even though they allowed 40 points. They forced the only two turnovers in the game in the forms of an interception and a fumble recovery. The Tigers' special teams also forced a muffed punt, which was recovered by the Rebels.
The lead for the Rebels was as big as 34 points to start the fourth quarter when the Rebels' freshman quarterback Jack Purser entered the game.
"It is huge to get the young players out on the field early to help get rid of the nerves they might have about playing," Charpentier said.
The Rebels' next game is at Comeaux on Friday, while the Tigers host Bossier.