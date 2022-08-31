WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at H.L. Bourgeois
Southside at Notre Dame (at Cecilia)
Northwest at Northside
Beau Chene at Rayne
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Lafayette Christian
Comeaux at St. Thomas More
Carencro at Alexandria
Westgate at New Iberia
Church Point at Eunice
Opelousas at Teurlings
North Vermilion at Kaplan
Breaux Bridge at Franklin
St. Martinville at Cecilia
Iota at Iowa
Port Barre at Livonia
St. Mary at Abbeville
Crowley vs. St. Louis (at Sulphur)
Loreauville at Erath
Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal
Vermilion Catholic at Catholic-NI
Delcambre at Centerville
Merryville at North Central
Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at South Lafourche
Jeanerette at Westminster
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian