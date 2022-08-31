ACA.kiwanisfriday.082822.467.jpg

Notre Dame wide receiver Teddy Menard runs with he ball against Lafayette during the 70th Annual Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree at Cajun Field on Friday, August 26, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at H.L. Bourgeois

Southside at Notre Dame (at Cecilia)

Northwest at Northside

Beau Chene at Rayne

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Lafayette Christian

Comeaux at St. Thomas More

Carencro at Alexandria

Westgate at New Iberia

Church Point at Eunice

Opelousas at Teurlings

North Vermilion at Kaplan

Breaux Bridge at Franklin

St. Martinville at Cecilia

Iota at Iowa

Port Barre at Livonia

St. Mary at Abbeville

Crowley vs. St. Louis (at Sulphur)

Loreauville at Erath

Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal

Vermilion Catholic at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Centerville

Merryville at North Central

Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at South Lafourche

Jeanerette at Westminster

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian

