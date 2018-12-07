For the second consecutive season, the Division II state championship will stay on the University High campus as the Cubs outlasted St. Thomas More in a shootout 55-46 in the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division II title contest.
Up 41-39 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, University High (13-0) drove the length of the field and took the all-important two-score lead when John Gordon McKernan hit Mike Hollins for a 2-yard touchdown on a shovel pass, making it 48-39. It was STM’s chance to answer when Caleb Holstein hit Luke Howard for a 9-yard score to make it a 48-46 contest.
McKernan again made it a two-score when he scored on a 1-yard push to make it a 55-46 game with 3:06 remaining.
Trailing 35-27 late in the third quarter, Holstein hit Caleb Arceneaux for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a 35-33 game after a failed two-point conversion. The Cubs immediately responded with an answer of its own as Hollins scored his fourth rushing touchdown, pushing the Cubs lead back to 41-33 after a missed extra point.
Both teams got off to quick starts, as Hollins scored from two yards out on the Cubs first drive, capping off a 5-play, 63-yard drive that only took 1:30 off the clock.
Not to be outdone, the Cougars answered with a 7-play, 62-yard scoring drive of its own, taking on 1:17 to find the endzone when Holstein connected with Dalen Cambre for a 12-yard touchdown.
Trailing 14-7 after a 35-yard touchdown pass from McKernan to Doryan Harris for University High, the Cougars (11-2) made it a one-point game when Sydney Lindon scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was blocked.
Hollins later added his second rushing touchdown of the first half, a 3-yard scamper to make it a 21-13 at the half.
