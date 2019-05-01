A God-fearing man like Reggie Williams recognizes the value of gratitude and love.
It starts with the gratitude he feels for having the opportunity to coach an array of talented athletes that come through the Lafayette Christian track and field program, many of whom are multi-sports athletes.
On Friday, the LCA girls and boys teams will compete in the Class 1A outdoor state meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium. LCA, which began its program in 2014, not only has a chance to repeat as champions on the girls side; the boys have enough quality qualifiers to challenge for its own title.
But never mind adding two more state championships to school’s growing collection of them. Williams, in his first year leading the program after assisting Tommy Badon for two years, is thankful to even be on this stage.
"To have the opportunity to go to state when there are so many coaches and other athletes that are at home," said Williams, who coaches the defensive line on the LCA football team and teaches physical education at the school. "Not saying that we’re better than them, just that we’ve been afforded the opportunity to be there, which is an awesome opportunity."
But maybe one of the biggest reasons LCA has become a force in so many sports is the love Williams shows his athletes, which is to say Williams is honest with them. That begets trust.
You see, when Trev Faulk was hired as the Knights’ football coach in 2016, he brought Williams along with him. Williams had assisted Faulk at his two previous schools, Vermilion Catholic and Northside, but the two have known each other since Faulk graduated from LSU in 2002 and was preparing for the NFL.
Williams, a Brusly High graduate who played collegiately at Grambling under Eddie Robinson, founded his own personal-training company called Triumph Trinity Training in the early 2000s.
The list of athletes Williams trained on the campus of Brusly High are some of the greatest to have ever come out of Baton Rouge or LSU: Trev and Kevin Faulk, Warrick Dunn, Marcus Spears, Rohan Davey, Dwayne Bowe, Corey Webster, Marcus Randall, Tameka Johnson, Sylvia Fowles, Collis Temple III and Brandon Bass.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’m well known in West Baton Rouge, where I’m originally from,” said Williams, who’s now Trev’s brother-in-law. “They ask me all the time when I’m coming back home. I just don’t advertise it. I train a lot of kids down here, but I don’t advertise it. When they come, it’s only because they seek me out."
There’s been several additions to it, but the training program Williams used with Trev and so many others is what all LCA athletes use during the summer.
“That’s how it all started,” Williams said. “Trev called me, and he said, ‘Coach, I need you to come and do with my athletes what you did with me.’ Of course, when they train with me, we listen to worship music the whole time in my building. Now when you come to LCA, you find that we listen to worship music over there. It’s all about the four A’s — Almighty God, Academics, Attitude, then Athletics.”
So it hasn’t been difficult for Williams to convince those at LCA who excel in other sports to come out for track. They know him and what he’s about.
“I’m an honest guy,” Williams said. “Down to the dime, I tell them the truth. So if I tell them I think that they can be great at something, they know I’m not just telling them that to get them to come out (for track). They know that I really, really believe in them, and they trust me.”
One of the reasons so many of his athletes trust him is because of his uncanny ability to evaluate talent. Sometimes he notices eighth graders or freshmen in his physical education class that may not play a sport yet but display a particular skill that would be perfect for a track or field event.
“This is going to sound crazy, but it’s almost like God has given me a vision of them doing it,” Williams said. “Like in basketball, I’ll just have an open vision, when I may not even be thinking about it.”
“A lot of kids are already talented,” Williams added. “It’s just that they had never been evaluated properly. People will look at them for where they’re at, but they don’t look at the negatives to turn into the strengths. When I’m training a kid, I always try to find their negatives. What I believe in doing is watering the negatives, watering the weaknesses, and turning the weaknesses into strengths.”
For example, one of his javelin throwers this year, freshman Jack Rose, was someone he spotted throw a dodgeball during P.E. He competed in only three meets — the parish relays, the district meet and the regional meet — but his best throw of the season was a 136-0.
A similar thing happened with one of his distance runners, freshman Shanna Hayes, who placed first at the regional meet in the 3200 meters. After full cross country season under coach Courtney Broussard, Hayes turned into a state qualifier.
“Shanna was a kid that I saw in P.E. in the eighth grade, and she was just all over the place," Williams said. "So I asked her if she would come out for track, and she said, ‘No, I ride horses. I’m not coming out.’ The next year, her ninth grade, I asked her come out, and she did. But she missed cross country, and she came out (for track). She did well. But this year, she was able to run cross country and, of course, now she’s running the two mile at state.”