Lafayette High coach Tarunye Kanonu said her team didn’t get caught up in the hype of Southside bringing its 16-game win streak into the Lions Den on Friday night.
Kanonu said she knew the Lions could take a big step toward a District 3-5A championship with a win over the Sharks. They did just that as Jahniya Brown scored 22 points while Breyionce George added 14 and the Lions cruised to a 68-49 win.
“We were confident coming into the game,” Kanonu said. ”We knew we needed to come in and do the things we have done all year and just play Lafayette High basketball. We played solid overall, but not the way we normally play in terms of pressure defense. It was enough to get through the game.”
Kanonu said Brown’s big game was no surprise. She said between Brown, George and Dalaya Blackwell — who had a quiet five points on the night — the Lions have multiple scorers who can come up big at any time.
“That is what we normally do,” Kanonu said. “We know we have key players that at any moment can step up. (Brown) stepped up tonight and that’s what has happened for us all year.”
Southside coach Sean Comeaux said he was extremely proud of his team’s effort. Comeaux said he never saw his girls quit fighting despite being down double digits the entire second half and he said he knew the Lions pressure defense would cause them fits.
“We knew if we let them do whatever they want and make us turn the ball over and put that pressure on us, we’d have issues,” Comeaux said. “When we stayed in ourselves and kept it from being a transition game, we were fine.
“We had to make them run their offense and keep like that all game long. If we could have done that, it would have been a little closer, but they’re an awesome ball club and our girls played hard.”
Lafayette High went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter to take a 39-23 lead into halftime. The Sharks cut the lead to 10 in the third quarter before the Lions went on a 10-2 run and opened it up.
Comeaux said he knew if the Sharks allowed it to be a transition game, Lafayette would take advantage.
“They got a few quick little runs on us and we knew they had scorers,” Comeaux said. We didn't do a great job with backside help and we got lost a few times, but we never stopped battling and that’s how we kept chipping back.”
Kanonu said there is plenty of room for improvement if Lafayette plans to move on to bigger aspirations. She said she’d like to see more balance play and tougher defense as the Lions roll towards the playoffs.
“This win is big for us as try to win district and it’s big for us in our position in the playoffs,” Kanonu said. “We need to continue to play together and play solid defense. We need to control the tempo of the game and do what we are comfortable doing and good things will happen.”