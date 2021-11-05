Ascension Episcopal concluded its regular-season schedule in style, defeating West St. Mary 41-7 on Friday night in Youngsville.
After falling behind 7-0, the Blue Gators stormed back with 41 unanswered points in cruising to the District 7-2A win.
The Blue Gators (7-3) scored on two rushing touchdowns, including one each from Connor Edmond and Princeton Cahee, along with two touchdown passes from Cade Dardar to Austin Mills. They added a special teams touchdown.
With the playoffs beginning next week, let's take a look at five reasons Ascension Episcopal could be a major factor in the Division IV playoff bracket.
Special teams
Ascension Episcopal is blessed with two outstanding specialists, in place-kicker Hunter Woodring and punter Badger Hargett.
Woodring has a big-time leg, kicking a 47-yard field goal on Thursday night. He also gave the opposition no chance to return most kicks, while Hargett has consistently flipped field position most of the year.
The Blue Gators, who scored a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt on Thursday night, have one of the top special team units in the state, making them a threat to defeat anybody.
Campbell and Cahee
Campbell has had an outstanding season at receiver, complimenting Mills nicely, while Cahee has helped solidify the ground attack.
"We knew Britt had a chance to be good, but I obviously never expected him to have the type of years he's had," AES coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He's gotten better as the year has progressed, and that's due to his great work ethic.
"Princeton has developed into a complete back," said Desormeaux. "He can run the ball, but he's developed into a receiving back and a good blocking back as well."
With Campbell and Cahee, along with Dardar and Mills, the Blue Gators have the ability to score points on even the best defenses.
Doga emerging
Maxie Baudoin is one of state's the top defensive linemen, but Doga has provided another outstanding player on the Ascension Episcopal defensive front, making them a force to be reckoned with.
"He's been a force for us all year," Desormeaux said of Doga. "He's played incredibly well in eight of our ten games, proving us with a pass rush and another guy who plays the real well."
Staying home
"We should be hosting," Desormeaux said. "We were No. 7 in the power rankings coming into tonight, and even No. 8 would host, so it would be big for us to play at home and avoid any kind of traveling."
Tradition helps
Ascension Episcopal has had a lot of playoff success, winning a state title in 2016, before advancing into the second round in two of the last three seasons.
"You have to go into a game thinking you're going to win, and that's something I think our kids have developed over the years," said Desormeaux. "To have that mindset; not being cocky, but just believing that things are going to go your way, is so important to a winning program."
Of course, teams always need to improve on things.
"We have to find a way to start off faster," Desormeaux said. "We've turned over the ball way too many times over our last four games and that needs to be corrected because if we play like that in the playoffs it's going to bite us.
"I am proud of the way we finished this game, and I'm proud of the hard work these guys put in and the year they've had," Desormeaux said. "We've still got work to do, but I feel good about us heading into the playoffs."