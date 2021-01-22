The Northside Vikings were hosting the Carencro Bears on Friday night in a boys basketball game that both teams played as if their season was on the line.
The Bears surged back after the Vikings took an early lead, which set up for a seesaw second half with the Vikings prevailing 58-54 to open up District 5-4A play .
A fourth-quarter push led to a huge victory for the Vikings, who have back-to-back wins after a challenging schedule to a start.
“It was nerve-wracking, back and forth,” Vikings coach Jason Herbstler said. “In the second quarter we fell apart defensively. (Carencro) was getting to the goal, we were very bad. They did a great job getting to the goal getting easy buckets. They got a lot of momentum.
"Fourth quarter was really intense, back-and-forth. We had a few big stops, they missed a few free throws late where we made some free throws. Early in the year, we missed a ton of free throws, so making some tonight feels good.”
Sophomore guard Zion McCoy stepped up for the Vikings down the stretch. He hit a pair of clutch free throws to ice the game in the closing seconds.
“(McCoy) is in the gym every day putting up shots,” Herbstler said. “He works hard to get better at this game, and it showed tonight. Late in the game he made some big shots to put us up. He carried us late making free throws. He’s a sophomore guard who plays really hard. He had some turnovers, which is uncharacteristic of him, but I thought he bounced back and kept playing.”
McCoy led the Vikings in scoring with 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
“We did good in the fourth quarter,” McCoy said. “We went down, and we got back, there were emotions. Then we started making our shots. I feel like we played defense better in the fourth quarter than we did the second quarter. We all came together, and we started making our shots. We’ve been working hard all season to win games.”
The Vikings also had several other players contribute, including Tyler Harris, who was the team’s second-leading scorer with 13 points.
“(McCoy) did a good job,” Herbstler said. “But I think some of the other guys did a good job finding him. Tyler Harris, who was in foul trouble all night, did a great job when he was in there getting to the goal and pitching and making the right pass. Early in the game we tried to go inside a lot, we have a little size advantage, so we kind of tried to play out of that.
"Our guys kept fighting. It’s a big rivalry game, so we knew (Carencro) wasn’t just going to lay down and let us have it. They were going to keep fighting.”
The Bears were leading by one at the end of the third quarter, but the Vikings were ready to make their move.
“Going into the fourth, we just knew we had to get stops,” Herbstler said. “We knew we could get good looks offensively, but it came down to us being tough on defense and making stops. We finally made a few stops, and (Carencro) missed some ones it probably should’ve made. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
The Bears have had a challenging start this season, but they almost pulled off the win thanks to junior Kyron Jackson's 23 points.
“We’re just so far behind right now from all of the issues that we’ve had to face that are unique to our team right now,” Bears coach Christopher Kovatch said. “Probably one of the greatest being the football kids just got back in January right as we’re coming off a quarantine. We just can’t really get it going, and then we really got it going tonight.
"We missed a couple of layups and then missed a couple free throws, and all of a sudden you go from leading with a minute left to down, so it’s tough.”
While the Vikings are still looking to improve, they did what was necessary.
"We turn the ball over too much, we don’t do a good job getting the right shots," Herbstler said. "They play hard, so they make up for some of the mistakes they make. We’ve got a long way to go. It’s still January, so we’ll see how we can do.”