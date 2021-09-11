ACA.laflcafootball204.091221

Lafayette Christian Academy offensive lineman Fitzgerald West Jr. (68) blocks for quarterback Jujuan Johnson (16) against Lafayette during their high school football game at Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Thursday’s Games

Crowley at Iota

Mamou at Beau Chene

Church Point at Rayne

Northside at West St. Mary

Friday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Acadiana

Lafayette High at Carencro

Comeaux at Notre Dame

Southside at Opelousas

New Iberia at Westgate

Eunice at Avoyelles

North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More

Barbe at Teurlings

Denham Springs at Cecilia

Kaplan at Northwest

Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville

St. Louis at Erath

Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre

Catholic-NI at St. Paul’s

Delcambre at Gueydan

Kinder at Loreauville

Tara at St. Edmund

Hanson at Westminster

Highland Baptist at St. John

St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge (COVID forfeit)

