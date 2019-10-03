If there’s one thing Chad Pourciau has made clear during his still-brief tenure at the helm of the Breaux Bridge football program — the state champion basketball coach is now won 12-4 as the Tigers’ head football coach, by the way — it’s that he doesn’t run from rivalries.
Certain contests mean just a little bit more to folks in Breaux Bridge, specifically the games against St. Martinville, Cecilia and Teurlings Catholic, and Pourciau doesn’t attempt to downplay them.
In fact, he even admitted to being slightly concerned that last week’s game against reigning Class 3A state champion Eunice would serve as somewhat of a trap game. It was sandwiched between matchups against St. Martinville and Teurlings. The Cecilia game is next week, too.
Fortunately for Pourciau and the Tigers, they got through that road trip to Eunice with their record still unblemished. The 4-0 start has moved Breaux Bridge up to No. 7 in The Acadiana Advocate’s Super 10. The Tigers are also just outside the top 10 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A poll.
But now comes the matchup with the Rebels, who’ve they not beaten since 2010. For years, Breaux Bridge dominated the rivalry with Teurlings, winning 18 of the 22 games between the two teams.
Ironically, that loss to Teurlings in 2011 was Breaux Bridge’s only loss of the season until Class 4A semifinals.
And if you think Pourciau is soft-pedaling or outright ignoring that losing streak, you’d be wrong.
“I make sure to point it out,” Pourciau said. “I’ve been here six years, and we’re 0-6 against them. They’ve owned us over the past eight years, and before that eight-year stretch, I think we owned them for a while. So there’s no doubt they’ve got our number. I make sure the kids are aware of that.
“They’ve got a really good football team again this year. It’s going to be a battle Friday for us to come out on top.”
Indeed, the 3-1 Rebels are strong, perhaps even stronger when they were a year ago when they handed the Tigers a 30-7 loss in the season opener. Pourciau calls Teurlings “the most complete football team we’ve played.”
Breaux Bridge’s lone touchdown in last year’s game has been a theme during the losing streak. Although there’s been a few tight games, the Tigers haven’t scored more than 15 points in any of the eight losses.
Why has Breaux Bridge struggled to score? Pourciau points to the Rebels’ fundamental, disciplined nature.
“They’re so sound,” Pourciau said. “They’re going to figure out what you do best, and they’re going to take that away. Basically they’re going to say, ‘You’re going to beat us doing something that’s not your best.’”
“It seems like they’re playing more physical and with more of an edge than they normally do,” Pourciau added. “Almost like they care more about football this year than they have in past years.”
Pourciau doesn’t have any illusions either about what Teurlings is going to do — double team Tigers star wide receiver Dartravien “Pop” Girod. Girod, a Southern Miss commitment, has been virtually unguardable through four games, catching 19 passes for an area-high 596 yards and seven touchdowns.
Teurlings successfully limited Comeaux wide receiver Malik Nabers in a season-opening win against the Spartans, holding the junior standout to three catches for 11 yards.
“They’re going to do the same thing,” Pourciau said. “We’re prepared for that. We know what they did to Malik, and they did it to Pop last year. They’ve always had success on defense against us because they’re so sound and they play so hard. We’re just going to have be willing to take what they give us and hopefully that’s enough.”