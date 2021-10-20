ST. MARTINVILLE — Through the first seven weeks of the football season, Erath High School is 6-1 and off to its best start since 2016.
St. Martinville, the reigning District 6-3A champion, is 5-2 and appears to be a legitimate threat to make a run at the Class 3A state title after falling in the quarterfinals a year ago.
So when the Bobcats travel to face the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday, both teams understand the importance of the District 6-3A clash.
“Oh yeah, it is definitely a big game,” St. Martinville assistant coach Damon DeRouen said. “We’re both undefeated in district and they are a very good team.”
“You’re talking about two teams that are undefeated in district,” Erath coach Eric Leblanc said. “One of us is going to come out of this game still undefeated and the other one will come out with a loss.”
With a win St. Martinville would be in the driver’s seat to win the district title, considering it has already beaten Abbeville 27-24 and Kaplan 44-12. The Bobcats defeated Kaplan, but still must face Abbeville in Week 10.
“The winner of this game is definitely going to be able determine its own path in terms of winning district,” Leblanc said.
Both teams present challenges for the other. The biggest question for St. Martinville is how it will defend a passing attack led by quarterback Lynkon Romero along with receivers Christian Pillette, Coy Broussard and Austin Hebert.
Romero has completed 86 of his 159 passes for 1,505 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, while Pillette leads the Bobcats’ receivers with 458 yards on 17 catches with four touchdowns. Broussard has 415 yards on 28 receptions and five TDs, while Hebert has 318 yards on 19 catches with three TDs.
“The key for us against Erath and really every game is that we have to become more consistent,” DeRouen said. “I feel like we started off pretty good, but for the most part we have been up and down. Defensively, we’ll stop a play a few times, but then the next time we see that same play we will miss some assignments. We have to become more consistent with our play.”
Erath will have their hands full trying to defend a talented Tigers team. SMHS is led by quarterback Tanner Harrison, running back Steven Blanco (51 carries for 532 yards, nine TDs) and receivers Harvey Broussard (15 catches for 219 yards, one TD) and Cullen Charles (9-151, TD).
Harrison, a dual-threat quarterback, has rushed for 541 yards on 64 carries and scored nine touchdowns. He's completed 28 of 55 passes for 387 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
“When we play really good teams, we tend to play up,” Leblanc said. “Talent doesn’t scare us. We know we’re going to be in a dog fight no matter who we play.”
Leblanc is more focused on his young and inexperienced defense led by Logan Lemaire, the lone returning starter, continuing to play at a high level as the regular season winds down.
“We have done some really good things this year,” Leblanc said. “I mean, you don’t get to 6-1 having not done some good things. But there is still a lot of room for improvement.”