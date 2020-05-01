Sometimes one does not have an idea how good a decision might be at the time it's made.
Obviously not knowing anything about the upcoming coronavirus shutdown at the time, Cecilia High pitcher Kobie Brown and his family had a goal of signing a baseball scholarship before his senior season began.
That goal was met when Brown signed to extend his baseball career at Panola Junior College in Carthage, Texas.
Cecilia coach Jamie Calais is convinced Brown is a Division I talent, which might get verified in time.
For now, Brown is just happy to have a destination in the fall.
“Going into my senior year, my parents and I wanted to get it out of the way earlier, in case something like this would happen and I couldn’t play,” Brown said. “So I’m very happy where I’m going.
“The other kids that had a chance but didn’t sign and now the scouts can’t see them play, that really, really sucks. And we still don’t know if we’re going to be able to play summer ball for those kids to be able to showcase their talents.”
Brown's future opportunity is a welcome respite from a bitterly disappointing spring.
Like so many young athletes, Brown’s focus was almost exclusively on his sport and his team.
So when he got the word March 13 that school was suspended for a month and his senior baseball season was likely finished, Brown was devastated.
“It felt like the world was ending,” Brown said. “Playing on our field for the last time, that hurt.”
As soon as the news broke, Calais hunted up as many games as he could schedule for that Friday and Saturday — three against Westgate — in case it was the end of the season.
“So us seniors could have some games to remember,” Brown said.
On April 9, the LHSAA officially canceled the baseball season. Before the end of the month, in-person schooling was as well.
“Its been rough,” Brown said. “Not being able to play and not being able to coach the younger kids and them having to play next year without knowing anything hurts even worse.”
Social distancing has added to the frustration.
“Our baseball team, we’re not friends — it’s a family,” Brown said. “Not being able to see them every day and just be able to joke around, it’s terrible.”
Through the first month of the season, Brown was 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA with 23 strikeouts.
“His fastball is consistently in the mid-80s,” Calais said. “He can top out at 87-88. His slider is his best pitch and he’s working on a curve and a change-up.”
Brown’s other specialty is his pick-off move.
“He can really hold runners on,” Calais said. “In my 19 years, he’s definitely the best I’ve seen at shutting down the running game.”
Through the frustration, Brown has developed a workout routine to stay in shape.
“I throw the football every single day to keep my arm in shape and keep my arm strength up,” Brown said. “Then I run and do some home exercises that I can and then once a week, I go throw a (bull)pen to live batters.”
After initially being undecided, Brown said he’s will play summer baseball if it happens. Last year, he played for United Baseball out of Lafayette, traveling to Houston, San Marcos, Texas, and Atlanta.
Through the recent events, Brown has learned a valuable lesson.
“You can’t take life for granted,” Brown said. “You’ve got to cherish every moment that you have.”