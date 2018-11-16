No. 1-seeded University High dominated No. 9 St. Louis Catholic in the Division II quarterfinals Friday behind a big night from quarterback John Gordon McKernan.
McKernan completed 16 of 20 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns in 2½ quarters of play in the Cubs’ 48-14 win.
“We had a really good start and I thought our guys had really good practices and preparation,” U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “With not playing a game last week, the guys were just excited to get back out there in a regular routine and they did a great job on both sides of the ball.”
U-High advances to face No. 5-seeded De La Salle, which defeated Archbishop Hannan 17-14 on Friday night.
The Cubs had a bye last weekend during the first round of the playoffs — and if they were rusty, they did a good job hiding it. They wasted no time putting points on the board after winning the coin toss.
The Saints were just not able to keep up with a fast-paced, talented U-High team.
“I’m extremely proud of those guys,” St. Louis coach Chad Lavergne said. “We started the season slow, but we came out and were able to finish second in our district and get a playoff win before coming to face this talented U-High team. We played hard all four quarters.”
U-High running back Mike Hollins started the game with a big run for 39 yards. McKernan had completions of 23 yards to receiver Thomas Teepell and a 9-yard touchdown on a screen to Keilen Ross, giving U-High a 7-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.
St. Louis had two false-start penalties hinder its first drive before Cubs defensive back Jordan Clark intercepted quarterback Cooper Miller with 8:29 left in the first quarter. Hollins put the Cubs up 14-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Hollins gained 97 yards rushing, 16 yards receiving and two rushing touchdowns in limited play against St. Louis.
After the Cubs’ defense forced a three-and-out, McKernan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Makiya Tongue to put U-High up 20-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
St. Louis continued to be plagued with mistakes as Miller bobbled the snap on fourth-and-3 and forced a turnover on downs.
After a holding penalty, U-High was left with a tough decision on third-and-18. McKernan fired a deep throw on the run to receiver Christian Harris down to the 21-yard line and a first down. With less than a minute remaining in the quarter, Hollins broke for a big 16-yard run before running it in for a 5-yard touchdown to put the Cubs up 27-0 going into the second quarter.
St. Louis fumbled on the first play of the second quarter, and the Cubs capitalized on St. Louis’ error. McKernan hit receiver Doryan Harris for a 5-yard touchdown, extending U-High’s lead to 34-0 with 10:18 left in the half.
St. Louis crossed midfield for the first time all game after a U-High personal foul penalty. The Saints took advantage of the rare Cubs error, as Miller hit receiver Benji Chatters for a 39-yard touchdown to cut U-High’s lead to 34-7 with 3:15 left in the half.
U-High responded quickly with a nine-play, 91-yard drive, despite another personal foul penalty, that concluded with McKernan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Doryan Harris as time ran out on the clock.
The Cubs maintained a 41-7 lead going into halftime, and picked up where they left off after.
It seemed like the Saints were gaining momentum, starting the next drive with 22-yard completion to running back John Reina. But after two runs of negative yardage, Miller was intercepted by U-High defensive back Christian Harris.
McKernan and Doryan Harris connected again, this time for a 31-yard touchdown to extend U-High’s lead to 48-7.
On the next U-High possession, the Cubs were forced to punt for the first time in the game and the snap went over the punters head. St. Louis recovered the ball at the U-High 19-yard line for a short field.
After a series of runs, Miller pitched the ball to Jaleel Goodwin, who took it to the house to cut the Cubs’ lead to 48-14.