Notre Dame outside hitter Lily Morgan can point to a specific date on the calendar when the Pioneers volleyball team began to gather momentum.
At the St. Joseph's tournament Sept. 24, the Pioneers went 4-2 against top-notch competition, including Division IV, District 2 rival Lafayette Christian.
Notre Dame followed up with a signature win over Teurlings Catholic on Sept. 28, a match that saw the Pioneers rally after dropping the first set.
"That was very exciting," Morgan said of the win over the Rebels. "The weekend before, we went to the St. Joe's tournament and everything seemed to start clicking. We were scrappy and were playing hard the whole time."
After splitting two matches on the first day of the St. Joseph's tournament, the Pioneers followed up the next day with wins over Sacred Heart-New Orleans, Northshore and LCA and a loss to St. Thomas More.
"The competition was stiff," Notre Dame coach Tara Young said. "On Saturday, we could have easily gone 0-4. We went 3-1, so I felt like we found something that day. I wouldn't call it jelling. It just seemed like we worked through difficulties pretty well. Hopefully we can maintain that. That's the goal."
Having a player like Morgan helps. The senior, an all-metro selection last year, leads the team in kills and digs.
"She does it all for us," Young said.
With almost 400 combined assists, setters Jean Claire Schmid and Sara Boulet are providing Morgan with opportunities to score.
"Our setters have been doing a good job," Young said. "They've been playing great defense. They're dishing the ball out well, too. We're kind of operating on all cylinders right now. I hesitate to say that, because it's early in the season to say that.
"But everybody has come around. We're learning how to play through turmoil, because volleyball is a game of ups and downs, ins and outs."
Notre Dame (12-7, 2-0 District 2-IV) will close the regular season later this month with consecutive matches against district rivals Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-New Iberia and LCA.
The Pioneers will also face STM again this week. Of Notre Dame's seven losses, five have been at the hands of either the Cougars or Teurlings.
Ascension Episcopal is ranked No. 1 in the LHSAA's Division IV power ratings, followed by LCA, Catholic-New Iberia and Notre Dame at No. 5.
"I would say our district is definitely the toughest in our division," Young said. "It's going to be a heavyweight boxing match between Catholic High, Ascension Episcopal, LCA and us."
The Pioneers have reached the state tournament six straight times with three semifinals and one final appearance.
Morgan said this team has what it takes to win a state title.
"I feel like we have something special this year," she said.