LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine shared an emotional experience from the 2020-21 sports year, noting the contrast going into the LHSAA’s summer executive committee meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday.
“The (LHSAA outdoor) track meet came right after (attendance) capacity opened to 100 percent," Bonine said. "Watching from the awards stand as the sun went down and seeing the fans rise to their feet and cheer on the runners on as they came down that final straight away gave me goose bumps.
“It was something to see. It still gives me goose bumps when I think about it today.”
Bonine praised member schools, coaches and athletes for making LHSAA sports happen during the COVID-19 year of 2020-21. As signs point toward a 2021-22 season free of COVID restrictions, Bonine expects a two-day meeting with no controversy. The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the LHSAA office.
What is expected, based on the meeting agenda, is a series of staff reports on the LHSAA’s spring events, work to close out the 2020-21 budget and set a 2021-22 budget, along with discussion about travel to the National Federation of State High School Associations national convention in Orlando this summer and an NFHS section meeting the LHSAA will host in Baton Rouge this fall.
“All the stuff the schools had to do and the things we had to do in concert with the direction we were getting from the state last year was nothing short of spectacular,” Bonine said. “We made it. Obviously, none of us wants to go through that again.
"The kids did not miss out on championship meets. And as we were able to have more spectators, it brought back a sense of normalcy.”
Three key items that will not be discussed — the next LHSAA classification plan, combining select/nonselect championships and bids for championship event venues. Bonine reiterated that none of those items are on the table.
The impact of two hurricanes that forced some students to move temporarily led the LHSAA to extend its current classification plan for one more year into 2021-22. A new classification plan to start in 2022-23 will be put together in the fall. No championship event bids will be awarded until next year.
Bonine said the one-year offer that brought select schools into the LHSAA’s championship events for football, basketball, baseball and softball because COVID-19 issues are over, putting select events back onto the court of select schools.
“We will discuss the success with what we had this year,” Bonine said. “We have no plans at this point to deviate from what was passed by the select schools and their wanting to operate their own postseason in football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. What happens with select schools is up to them.”