At first glance, it appeared the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams offense was stifled in Friday’s 35-21 win over the Comeaux Spartans at Bill Dotson Stadium.

The final statistics for the veer machine read: 10 first downs, 151 yards rushing and 36 passing.

Comeaux actually finished with 18 first downs, 192 rushing and 93 in the air.

As modest as those numbers sound for the Rams, coach Matt McCullough was actually quite pleased with the performance of his offense.

Incredibly, Acadiana only had five possessions in the entire game, scoring touchdowns on four of them and punting on the fifth midway through the final period.

“It was weird,” McCullough said. “We didn’t have the ball very often. We had four possessions up until about six minutes left in the game.

“We didn’t have very many plays, but I thought our offense played well in the four possessions we had. At the end, we were just trying to run the clock out a little bit and we punted.”

There are no such statistics available, but for a ball-control offense like Acadiana’s had for 50 years, it was likely the fewest snaps on offense in school history. Before taking a knee on the game’s final play, Comeaux had 64 offensive plays to only 27 for the Rams.

In the end, McCullough was much more focused on the win than he was the numbers.

“Nah, we’re just trying to win games,” he laughed. “We’re just trying to win games.”

The lack of offensive plays was a combination of turnovers and Comeaux’s ability to string together drives.

The Rams marched down the field 59 yards to open the game with a five-play scoring drive. Keontae Williams scampered 31 yards to ignite the drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Comeaux then rattled off 11 plays on the ensuing drive only to fumble the ball. Rams’ linebacker Derrick Bercier scooped up the fumble and ran it 58 yards for a touchdown.

The Spartans then followed with a 12-play drive that ended with a Jeremiah Brown interception to set up another Brooks 1-yard run for a 20-0 Rams’ lead midway through the second quarter.

For Comeaux, the worst thing about that drive was actually the interception, though. Quarterback Tre’ Harris suffered a sprained ankle and he didn’t return.

“If you would have asked me what I didn’t want to happen tonight, it was No. 9 going down,” Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. “I thought we played pretty good without him, but too little, too late.”

Running back Eddie Flugence took over at quarterback and finished the game with 110 yards on 21 carries.

“I can’t ask any more out of our kids than that right there,” Dotson said. “When your captain, your star, your stud goes down, the rest of those guys rallied around Eddie. Eddie’s a good option quarterback.

“We just got caught behind and you’ve got to be able to throw the football. That’s something we’ll work on. He’ll get better at that. Right now, he hadn’t taken that many reps at quarterback. We don’t have a whole lot of depth. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to play quarterback, but he hadn’t gotten that many reps.”

Sharod Kelly was Comeaux’s next biggest weapon in the backfield without Harris, finishing with 69 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers added four receptions for 89 yards, but was limited with Harris out.

On the flip side, the shift in styles at quarterback foiled the Rams’ defense at times as well.

“It changes a bunch,” McCullough explained. “I think he’s a tremendous runner. He’s a good football player. Harris is a good runner too, but it’s a different type of running. I thought Flugence played well.”

A second lost fumble by Comeaux was recovered by Laterrance Welch to set up a two-play scoring drive for the Rams for a 35-7 lead with 1:24 left in the third.

A 36-yard pass to Julian Arceneaux set up Brooks’ third 1-yard touchdown run of the game to wrap up Acadiana’s scoring.

“Yep, turnovers have been killing us the last couple of weeks, but that’s a good football team,” Dotson said. “Good football teams create turnovers. It wasn’t like we were just laying it on the ground for them. We’re getting hit. They played good defense.”

Dillan Monette led the Rams with 63 yards and a score on nine carries.

“Our defense was on the field a lot,” McCullough said. “It’s one of those things after we’ve been on the field so much (on defense) that it was better to run clock a little bit. Comeaux did a good job of holding the football, They have some good backs and they were able get some first downs.”