SCOTT – Acadiana High softball coach Kevin Smith admits that he had lofty expectations for his Lady Rams coming into this season.
And those expectations weren’t a result of the Lady Rams returning all-state players or highly recruited talent, but more so because of how the players approach the game.
“We have a great group of girls,” Smith said. “They are just an average bunch of girls, who play hard. They are all extremely hard workers, and that hard work is what has helped us be successful.”
That work ethic was on display in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, as the No. 22-seed Lady Rams (18-9) upset No. 11-seed Alexandria 6-3 to advance to the regional round.
“No one is going to outwork our girls,” Smith said. “No matter what is happening or what is going on, our girls come together to find a way to get it done.”
The first-round road victory was the first for the Lady Rams’ program since the early 1990’s, according to Smith.
“When you watch us practice, you can just see the determination and the want in the players,” Smith said. “I’m not surprised (by the success) because I thought we had a good opportunity to win the first game and the girls proved it.”
Acadiana will face the winner of No. 6 Central/No. 27 Destrehan in a second-round game that will likely be held on their homefield. Acadiana is very familiar with Central, which it faced twice this season. Acadiana lost 7-6 in eight innings to Central in February, before avenging that loss April 9 by winning 4-2.
“Coming into this season, we thought for sure that we could make the playoffs,” Smith said. “We aren’t a very big team and that’s one of the first things that opposing coaches say about us. We aren’t very big. But we are very scrappy, and we get after you.”
The Lady Rams are a team led by seven seniors – six of which are starters, headlined by three-year starter catcher Madeline Bullock and third baseman Madi Jo Lenderman.
“Madeline has been here with me for three years and when she has something to say, you know it,” Smith said. “It’s the same with Madi. She doesn’t say a whole lot, but when they talk, the team listens.”
Lenderman and junior shortstop Sophia Romero have been catalyst offensively for the Lady Rams, as the two are both sporting batting averages of .600 and .520 respectively.
“Our offensive leaders change not just game to game, but minute to minute,” Smith said. “We have received production throughout our lineup. You never know who is going to be the one to come through for us on any given at-bat.”
Combine that production with their lack of size, and it’s easy to see why the Lady Rams have been able to catch teams off guard.
“When teams see us with players who are 4-11 and 5-feet tall, they are surprised when they see balls hit to the fence,” Smith said. “They see these girls running the bases like maniacs. For us, it all comes down to heart and effort. It’s not going to be pretty, but these girls give you everything they have daily.”