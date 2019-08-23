Editor's note: This is the 26th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Lafayette Lions.
WHAT WE KNOW
Sometimes you have to learn to walk before you can run.
That’s essentially the theme for the Lafayette High football in Rob Pool’s fourth season. All offseason, Pool's message to his players has been “be 1-0.” It’s a way of simplifying things — shifting the focus to the process instead of the end result. If the Lions can win the task in front of them — whether that be a set in the weight room or a rep in practice — then wins on the field might follow.
Considering Lafayette hasn’t made the playoffs since 2012 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2006, a different approach might be the remedy. There was improvement last year after going winless in 2017, but childishness and selfishness lingered, Pool said. The Lions promise they’re a different team in 2019, and Pool can rest easy knowing he has a unified locker room.
Another reason Pool is optimistic: Lafayette has made a handful of additions to its coaching staff, an investment by the school that Pool feels will be huge for the growth of the program. He finally has a full complement of assistant coaches, which should allow more individual attention with position groups. Pool can focus solely on the safeties since he five defensive assistants.
Pool also has a leader he trusts under center, junior Xan Saunier.
Even if Saunier never takes another snap in high school, he’ll always own the distinction of being the quarterback who helped the Lions break a 12-game losing streak. Saunier entered last year’s Week 3 matchup against Patterson with Lafayette trailing 12-0 in the first quarter and, behind 206 passing yards and three touchdowns, powered the Lions to a 51-32 victory.
Fortunately for Pool, he’ll have Saunier under center for two more seasons after starting the final seven games in 2018.
Saunier should have time to throw in 2019. Averaging nearly 280 pounds from tackle to tackle, Pool has the biggest offensive line he’s had in the four years he’s been the Lions’ head coach.
He has two starters back in center Miles Mouton and 300-pound right guard Sean Gautreaux, and right tackle Greg Mouton was a key part of the defensive line rotation last year. Pool was also particularly impressed by the emergence of 290-pound left guard Ra'Vaughn Spears in the spring.
Pool also noted that one of Lafayette’s athletic physical education periods featured exclusively linemen. That has been instrumental to the line’s development under position coach Hunter Bonvillain, who doubles as the Lions’ offensive coordinator.
Saunier’s weapons on the outside are primarily possession-type receivers, but there is some experience and depth in that position group. Senior Kavon Valliere is a true deep threat and should help fill the void left by all-district performer Canaan Leon. Classmate Logan Spears, who was responsible for 146 receiving yards and a score last year, is a “really tough kid,” Pool said.
Pool acknowledges 7-on-7’s don’t paint a full picture of an offense’s potential, but he noticed significant improvement from his skill position players as the summer progressed, which included trips to UL, LSU and Memphis for 7-on-7 tournament.
One of Lafayette’s biggest weapons is its kicker, Jacques Comeaux. An all-district first-teamer, Comeaux was a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points and hit 8 of his 10 field goals, including a 47-yarder. He also averaged 41.27 yards per punt with a long of 67.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Pool doesn’t want to use it as an excuse, but it is a reality. Part of why Lafayette has struggled on defense in recent seasons, including giving up 35 points and 403 yards per game in 2018, is a lack of depth. Moreover, with the creation of Southside High, defensive players who would be upperclassmen now have been rezoned for other schools over the last two years.
So Pool and his coaching staff have made clear to young players that they are going to have to contribute immediately. This year’s linebacker corps, for example, will feature only one senior and one junior. The rest are sophomores.
Overall, the Lions return just three starters on the defense — defensive end Micah Williams, linebacker Oliver Craddock and safety Simeon Jones — and have experience on the defensive line. But how the veterans mesh with the inexperienced defenders will be key.
Offensively, Lafayette’s biggest loss comes in the backfield. Corren Norman, now a walk-on at LSU, tailled 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to earning second-team all-district honors as a senior. He’ll be replaced with a by-committee approach, highlighted by Jason Sam and Derezz Landry. Sam is a prototypical scatback, while Landry is more of a downhill runner.
Although each does certain things well, Pool characterizes his stable of rushers as “tweeners,” meaning they’re capable of playing out wide or in the slot. That will allow the Lions to utilize empty sets without changing personnel packages. The run-pass option will be a feature of the Lafayette offense, utilizing Saunier’s smarts and athleticism.
HOW WE SEE IT
Even the most cynical person would have trouble knocking Pool’s positivity.
He finally has the staff he wants and the right attitude amongst his players to have a successful year. Whether that results in the Lions’ first playoff appearance of the split era is to be determined. But if there was ever a year for the Lions to build some momentum in the early portion of the season, it would be this one. The Lions start the season with five straight home games.
In fact, Lafayette will leave the confines of the parish only once all year — a road trip to Barbe on Oct. 18.
Following three straight winnable games against Jeanerette, St. Martinville and Patterson, the Lions begin District 3-5A play with home games against Comeaux and Sulphur. Two of Lafayette’s road games are against the two unknowns in the league — New Iberia and Southside. The Yellow Jackets are implementing the Wing-T under Curt Ware, and the Sharks are playing varsity football for the first time ever.
So it’s conceivable that five wins can be found on Lafayette’s schedule, which could be enough for a postseason berth.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: versus Jeanerette
If Lafayette is going to live out its figurative mantra of ‘being 1-0,’ it would help to begin the 2019 season literally 1-0.
The season opener against Jeanerette is one of five straight home games for the Lions and should be the most winnable. The Tigers have won just 10 total games over the last five seasons.
Pool said he’ll know if his team is different than ones in the past if his players’ mentality is right the Monday before the season opener. When Pool was a player and an assistant coach at Olive Branch High in Mississippi, the season opener always carried a different intensity during the practice week. He hopes his players will have that heading into the matchup with Jeanerette.
COACHSPEAK
Former Opelousas defensive coordinator Kipp Duplechein is taking over the Lions’ defense and will coach the linebackers with Chris Ortego. Derrick Miles, a former college football player who is a school resource officer, was hired to coach the corners. The offensive staff is mostly unchanged from last year, including offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Hunter Bonvillain and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Preston Bates. Former New Iberia offensive line coach Adam Louviere is also joining the Lions’ staff.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Xan Saunier, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Pool describes Saunier as a “gunslinger” who seeks big plays, so the key for the heady second-year starter will be staying within himself and taking what the defense gives him. But his athleticism and leadership should give the Lions’ offense a chance in most games. He finished his sophomore season 881 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 332 rushing yards and another score.
LB Oliver Craddock, 6-0, 215, Jr.
Craddock’s versatility “solves some problems” for the Lafayette defense, Pool said. Craddock can play inside or outside linebacker and is also the Lions’ emergency safety. Considering the youth in the linebacker corps, his role is critical. His understanding of the game allows him to make all the calls in the defense and communicate with Pool about adjustments that need to be made. He led the team in tackles last year with 57 and made the all-district second team.
RG Sean Gautreaux, 6-0, 300, Sr.
Pool doesn’t have to get nuanced when explaining why Gautreaux is Lafayette’s best linemen. “If he gets his hands on you, you really can’t do anything about it,” the Lions’ coach said. He’s an incredibly strong player who is capable of throwing defensive tackles to the ground with ease. He made the all-district second team, and Pool believes he’s capable of playing on the college level.
DE Micah Williams, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Pool believes Williams is playing somewhat out of position, but his speed and length allow him to be effective pass rusher. He, like Craddock, has versatility. In certain packages, Williams could play linebacker for the Lions because he plays well in space. He’s also intelligent and one of the best leaders on the roster. “He’s got great character, and he does exactly what we ask him to do.” He finished his junior season with 43 tackles.
WR Kavon Valliere, 5-8, 150, Sr.
Valliere’s speed gives the Lions’ a legitimate weapon in the vertical passing game, but he can be used in a myriad of ways, including in the slot and on jet sweeps. He was a big-play threat for the Lions last year, catching 21 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. In the spring game against Teurlings, he hooked up with Saunier for a 75-yard touchdown. Pool is pleased with the unselfish nature the wide receiver corps has shown in the offseason.
Head coach: Rob Pool
Record: 6-24
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 JEANERETTE
13 ST. MARTINVILLE
20 PATTERSON
27 COMEAUX*
October
4 SULPHUR*
11 New Iberia*
18 Barbe*
25 Southside*
November
1 SAM HOUSTON*
8 Acadiana*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 3-7
Lost ST. THOMAS MORE 63-10
Lost St. Martinville 47-27
Beat Patterson 51-32
Lost BARBE 42-21
Lost SULPHUR 21-14
Beat New Iberia 30-13
Lost Comeaux 42-21
Beat LAGRANGE 52-14
Lost Sam Houston 56-14
Lost Acadiana 35-14
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 3-7
2017: 0-10
2016: 3-7
2015: 3-7
2014: 4-6
Key losses: RB Corren Norman, WR Canaan Leon, DE Ramsey Champagne, FS Anthony Celestine, CB Jalon Senegal
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Kavon Valliere (5-8, 150, Sr.)*
WR Logan Spears (5-11, 170, Sr.)*
WR Gabe Navarro (5-9, 165, Sr.)
TE Landon Charrier (5-11, 230, Jr.)*
RT Greg Mouton (6-0, 250, Sr.)
RG Sean Gautreaux (6-0, 300, Sr.)*
C Miles Mouton (6-0, 280, Sr.)*
LG Ra'Vaughn Spears (6-3, 290, Jr.)
LT Cory St. Julien (6-2, 275, Jr.)
QB Xan Saunier (6-0, 190, Jr.)*
RB Jason Sam (5-5, 135, Sr.)
Defense
DE Micah Williams (6-3, 190, Sr.)*
DT Dedrick Williams (6-0, 310, Jr.)
NG Malik Nelson (5-7, 250, Jr.)
DE Hunter Welch (6-3, 195, Sr.)
LB Ishiah Mouton (5-8, 190, Soph.)
LB Braylon Celestine (6-0, 175, Soph.)
LB Oliver Craddock (6-0, 215, Jr.)*
CB Chris Derousselle (5-8, 150, Jr.)
CB Christian Vincent (5-7, 155, Sr.)
SS Simeon Jones (6-0, 180, Jr.)*
FS Quintaveis Smith (5-10, 165, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starter