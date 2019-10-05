1. STM didn't disappoint in loss
Yes, St. Thomas More lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge for the fifth straight time, but we'd be having a completely different conversation if the Bears hadn't come up with a miraculous catch and spiked the ball with one second left to set up a game-winning field goal. The Cougars are essentially on equal footing with Catholic-BR and likely won't play anyone as strong as the Bears for the rest of the season. The Cougars also deserve some credit for being courageous enough to attempt a two-point conversion after their final touchdown. It was the right call, and they executed it perfectly. The Cougars were the Division II favorites entering the game, and nothing has changed.
2. That's how it should look
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said it after his Rebels beat Breaux Bridge 41-35 on Friday, and it bears repeating: That's how the rivalry should look. Each team has now enjoyed long winning streaks in the series, but the 31st meeting was more representative of how intense the rivalry actually is. Breaux Bridge proved that its 4-0 record was no fluke, and the Rebels showed it is capable of responding from a gutting rivalry loss to Notre Dame the previous week. Both of these teams have legitimate shots to win at least seven games and enter their respective playoff brackets as high seeds.
3. Tough to read Cecilia, Crowley
The 2-3 Bulldogs and 3-2 Gents are two of the more confusing teams in the Acadiana area, as their first five weeks of the season have been all over the place. Cecilia, which went 4-7 a year ago, dropped its first two games of the season but then rebounded with a 34-16 win against Crowley. The Bulldogs lost a shootout to Jennings in Week 4 before downing another Class 3A team, Northwest, in Week 5. It does appear that Cecilia's new-look offense is starting to find its groove. Crowley, on the other hand, has won its last two games after starting the season 1-2. The Gents, which have won eight games in each of Jeptha Wall's first two seasons, should have an opportunity to win a wide-open District 6-3A.