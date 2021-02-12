The Comeaux Spartans boys basketball team appears to be gelling at the right time under first-year head coach Montrelle Taylor.
The Spartans had an up and down start, as they had periods where they had to play without multiple starters and went through a two-week quarantine, but they’ve come together down the stretch and have now won three games in a row after taking a 64-43 district victory over the Sam Houston Broncos Friday night.
The Spartans played well as a team and delivered a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from the Broncos and remain undefeated in district play.
“It feels good, my kids worked hard,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of adversity at the beginning of the year. I have 13 kids, only one played varsity last year, so we’re coming together at the right time. One big family.
"Out of the seven games we lost, maybe four or five based on contact tracing where I was missing three starters, but it’s no excuses. We really want to play. We really want to play, compete and play with the best teams.”
Seniors Daiton Bourque and Trey Carmouche led the Spartans in scoring with 19 points each and have played a key role in the team’s success this season.
“Daiton Bourque, he’s a special kid,” Taylor said. “He’s 5-9, plays like he’s 6-5, the heart of the team, four-year starter. I would love every kid to be like him. Trey Carmouche is probably the best kid in the district that’s not known. He needs to be in college.
"Every college needs to come see him, he’s a special talent. Last year he broke his hand maybe five games in, so nobody knows about him, so when he gets on the court, he surprises everyone.”
Bourque is the only returning starter from last season and has taken his game to the next level this season running the offense as the Spartans’ point guard.
“It feels good to finally get back to playing as a team,” Bourque said. “At the beginning of the year we were playing kind of selfish, we didn’t really know each other. Getting used to each other, and then with the virus and everything, we didn't have as many games as a usual season, but it’s good to get back on track right before everything gets serious with district and the playoffs.”
Carmouche missed the majority of last season with a broken hand, but he’s come back strong in his senior season and is one of the Spartans’ go-to scorers.
“I started a little slow today,” Carmouche said. “As time passed, I picked up the pace. We shared the ball a lot today like toward the end of the game, but at the end of the game I came through and scored a couple more points for the team.
"I was in foul trouble, and my defense was a little off, but in the fourth quarter I picked it up and started getting more steals and the intensity was up. We run as a team, not one person, and it makes us all come closer together as a team.”
The Spartans have grown as a team down the stretch and also saw senior Mekhi Winters chip in double digit points with 13.
“I have four seniors and one junior (in the starting lineup),” Taylor said. “They have good chemistry. We’re not the biggest, we’re not the fastest, we’re not the strongest, so one thing we have to do is play together, and they’re best friends off the court. Sometimes we finish practice at 3 o’clock, 3:30, and they’re still in the gym till 6. It’s just a team comradery.
“Mekhi Winters is the ultimate glue guy. Didn’t play a lot at the beginning of the year, but he kept working and he kept working. He really never played varsity last year, but he’s embracing the moment right now.”
While the Spartans saw some district games get cancelled, including against current district leader New Iberia, the hope is that they’ll be able to make the playoffs in Taylor’s first season as head coach.
“It’s been a wonderful situation,” Taylor said.” The kids embraced me from the first day I got here, and they’ve one big happy family. We’re just trying to play hard, we’re trying to make the playoffs. I feel if we can make it to the playoffs and get in, we can make an impact because nobody knows how good we really are.
"We play Southside next Friday. If we beat them, we can possibly lock in our playoff spot. I think we can play with anybody on any given night if we bring heart and toughness. The sky's the limit.”