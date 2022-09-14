ST. MARTINVILLE – It’s safe to say the St. Martinville Tigers didn’t expect to be entering Week 3 of the season and still in search of its first victory.
But that’s the situation the Tigers currently find themselves in after losing to Cecilia and Notre Dame in the first two weeks.
However, the Tigers remain very confident they’ll be able to accomplish everything they had hoped to prior to the start of the season.
“Our confidence level is still high,” Tigers head coach Vince DeRouen said. “Of course, they are a little shaken up and fighting a little self-doubt after losing the first two games, but they are still working hard.”
Bouncing back from losing back-to-back games isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Tigers, who lost two in a row last year in Weeks 4 and 5 against Westgate in Carencro, before winning eight consecutive en route to reaching the Class 3A semifinals.
“We’re playing a tough schedule,” DeRouen said. “We’ve been hit in the face early. Losing the first two games isn’t something that we expected, but it hasn’t stopped the work towards our goals. The enthusiasm has not been lost at practice.”
When DeRouen and the Tigers travel to face parish-rival Breaux Bridge at 7 p.m. Thursday, they will look to eliminate a lot of the issues that have plagued them early on.
“We just have to become more consistent,” DeRouen said. “Inconsistency within our play has hurt us. We’ll run a play in the beginning of the game, and it’ll be perfect. But the next quarter, we’ll run that same play and we won’t do it the same. So, we have to become more consistent.”
And more discipline, especially in the red zone where they have hurt themselves with penalties, DeRouen said.
“We have to eliminate the penalties,” DeRouen said. “I believe it has been four or five times so far that we have gotten into the red zone and have come away with zero points. We have to get points when we get into the red zone.”
Offensively, the Tigers have been solid, especially behind running back Steven Blanco. Blanco has been nothing short of stellar through the first two games, as he has rushed for 438 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries.
“We knew we had Blanco and Harvey Broussard coming back and that they would be big time factors for us,” DeRouen said. “We knew we lost some big-time kids from last year who were all-state players. But we have had some kids who haven’t stepped up yet. I think we thought it would just automatically happen. I’m surprised with the 0-2 start, but hopefully it is a wake-up call for us.”