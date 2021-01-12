The Southside Sharks were tasked with having to defend an elite scorer in the Opelousas Catholic Vikings’ Keon Coleman Tuesday night, and they proved to be up to the challenge.
The Sharks worked well as a team to slow Coleman down and defended their home floor with a commanding 58-36 victory over the Vikings.
Southside got back in the win column after a loss to Plaquemine by with an effective defense and the offense generated by senior Devin Monette stepping up as a shooter.
“It was big,” Sharks head coach Brad Boyd said. “Myself as a coach, when you come off a loss, just like when I was a player, you can’t wait to get back in the next game to get back in that W column. We game-planned the right way and came out with that dub.
"We didn’t want to overlook OC because we have STM on Friday, so it was good that we came out and played well. We were trying to keep him (Keon Coleman) under 20 (points), and I think we got close to that.”
Monette had been in a shooting slump as of late, but he busted that slump in a big way with a team-high 27 points.
“I was hitting my shot,” Monette said. “I was getting my looks too. My confidence really grew as the game went along. That (three-point) shot is my go-to, and when that’s not working, I try to go more to defense. I had a little slump, so tonight really gave me a confidence boost.”
Monette’s three-point shot was deadly against the Vikings, as he hit seven three-pointers on the night in what was his season high in points.
“We keep telling Devin to shoot the ball, shoot the ball, shoot the ball," Boyd said. "He was on fire tonight. They’ve got to concentrate on Kam (Robertson) now, they’ve got to concentrate on JD (Avie), who’s been hitting a lot of shots for us, but you can’t leave Dev open. He’ll knock down shots all night.
"I’m so happy for him, hopefully that will continue into the game on Friday. Once he hits that first one, I expect him to make all of them after that, and he pretty much did. He only missed one of two shots through the whole game.”
The Sharks made life difficult on Coleman with a box-and-one zone defense, and their plan worked about as well as they could’ve hoped.
“They really bought in,” Boyd said. “We tried to game plan to do a halfcourt trap, and then once Keon got off the ball to then stay in the diamond-and-one. They really bought into the game plan we did the last couple days, and it really worked. Keon had 22, the rest of the team had 14, so anytime you can do that to a team, you’re probably going to come out with a win.
Coleman still managed to score 22 points, but the Sharks’ box-and-one forced him into taking contested shots and long threes.
“I ain't lying, it was a bad night,” Coleman said. “None of my jump shots were falling, missing free throws, it’s the little stuff that’s going wrong. I knew they (Southside) were coming with some defense, and I knew they weren’t going to take it soft and play me man-to-man."I knew they were coming with a plan. Thought I was going to have a better night than I did, and I fell short, and we took a L. All we can do is learn from that and get better and take the win Friday.”
The Sharks have worked well as a team this season, and they’ll look to carry over that success Friday against a talented St. Thomas More on a 10-game winning streak.
“Everybody’s chemistry is really good,” Monette said. “We’re really like all brothers on the team. I think that’s what helps us get the wins. I feel like we can go all the way to the top.”
“It's a huge game for our school anytime you get to play a school like St. Thomas More," Boyd said. "A school that I graduated and played basketball for, and going back and playing against Danny Broussard, it’s going to be as many tickets as they’re going to let us sell.
"It’s going to be a nice crowd and it’s going to be a nice night for us Friday night in the Shark Tank. We’re trying to get as many dubs as we can to make this playoff and maybe make a run in the playoffs.”