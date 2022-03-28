St. Amant left little doubt about its current softball status, thanks to three weekend wins at West Monroe, the most notable of which was a 5-3 victory over the host Rebels.
It was the second loss of the season for West Monroe, the No. 1 Class 5A team in the latest LHSAA power ratings posted last week. The Gators also beat North DeSoto, the top 4A team. Not bad for a team that started the season 2-2.
The SAHS victory and those power ratings offer a reminder of how good the Baton Rouge area’s 5A softball is and just how things can change in a matter of weeks.
“I thought we were ready to compete going into those games,” SAHS coach Amy Pitre said. “Games like that (West Monroe) come down to the little things that you work on early in the season, like base running, that can jump up and get you in a big game if you are not careful.
“We did a good job executing all those things well, which is what it takes late in the year and once you get in the playoffs.”
The No. 5 Gators (23-2) have won 21 straight games after early-season tournament losses to No. 3 Central (20-1) and No. 7 Live Oak (20-4). Walker (19-4) was No. 4 and has an 11-game winning streak.
While St. Amant of District 5-5A has just one nondistrict game this week at Assumption on Wednesday, the 4-5A grind continues. Central hosts Live Oak at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. And then on Thursday, LOHS hosts Walker at 5:30 p.m. WHS is led by SLU signee Lainee Bailey.
Central, whose lone loss was 6-2 to Walker last week, is led by pitcher Cailyn Heyl. Coach Michelle Efferson praises her team’s cohesiveness.
“This is one of my favorite teams because of the way they play together,” Efferson said. “Not only do they play together, but they play for each other.
“They just want to win and they are determined to find a way. We’ve probably had five or six game-winning home runs and I think they have all been by different players.”
LOHS coach Katie Roux says her team’s makeup is a little different than. The Eagles use two pitchers, left-hander Kameran Kent and right-hander Kaylee Chandler. Kayce Bennett and Chloe Magee help lead the offense.
LOHS has won seven of its last eight games and is set to play five games this week.
“The thing our kids bring to the table is this — they have all really committed to executing whatever their job may be,” Roux said. “We have some kids who can run and they do a good job of putting the ball in play. And there are other who can drive in runs.
“Our pitchers have given us a chance in every game and that is all you can really ask for. It takes everybody doing their job.”
Jackson’s record pace
St. Amant junior pitcher Addison “AJ” Jackson broke one school record and tied another by hitting two home runs over the weekend.
The Boston College commitment set a single-season record for home runs with 18 and tied the school’s career record at 39. As impressive as those feats our, Jackson is just as pleased her improvement in the circle.
“Mentally there has been a big change for me,” Jackson said. “When we lost our playoff game (to Pineville in quarterfinals) it was one of the toughest losses I have taken.
“I played with a new travel team over the summer and learned a lot. I stopped thinking too much and doubting myself.”