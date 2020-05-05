High school football coaches all across the Acadiana area are starting to feel pretty lonesome for their players these days.
Due to the coronavirus shutdown, they haven’t seen them face to face over the last eight weeks.
“It’s really strange,” St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower said. “I’ve never been away from a football team more than two weeks in 45 years.
“I know it’s hard on the coaches, especially us old coaches. We’re used to doing stuff a certain way.”
Well, one local coach just couldn’t take it anymore.
So instead of waiting for the governor to bring his team back to practice, Southside High coach Josh Fontenot devised an alternative plan.
Monday began three weeks of zoom teleconferences between Sharks’ coaches and players. Offense and defense go every other day. Each day has a different time schedule for each position group.
“I just wanted to keep in touch with them,” said Fontenot, who said he’s got a few coaching friends around the state utilizing a similar system. “If all we get out of this is our kids know we’re still coaching them, that’s the main goal for me. It was good. They were excited. I think they’re scared that we’re not going to do anything. This showed them that no, we’re still coaching them.”
For example, in the eight-player quarterback meeting, Fontenot went over such concepts as identifying defense, the quick passing game and reads and progressions.
“It’s better than nothing,” Fontenot said. “We’re lucky enough at Southside that the kids all had the digital technology through the school. So I started thinking, ‘Man, we’re dumb not to take advantage of this.’ ”
Fontenot said each position group will get six sessions over the three-week period.
“My greatest fear of all of this was our kids losing interest and starting to really doubt that we’re going to come back,” Fontenot said. “I just felt like we needed to keep constantly preparing. We want them to keep thinking that we’re coming back and I think we are.”
Acadiana’s Matt McCullough and Carencro’s Tony Courville said many of their players don’t have access to such technology. Their staffs, however, have been in constant communication with their position groups to keep up the conditioning.
“We’ve sent out workouts and they send us snapshots of them gaining weight,” Courville said. “I’m just hoping it’s not Little Debbie’s.”
Both Acadiana and Carencro are in similar situations this spring. The defending 5A champion Rams have “16 or 17” starters back, while the Bears have 17 starters back.
On the other hand, Fontenot said it was more critical for Southside because the Sharks have a new defensive coordinator in Ben Mouton.
“Last year, we identified that we needed to get a little bigger and we were on the right track,” Courville said. “We had kids that had gained 10 or 12 pounds. Our plan was going really well and then all of this craziness came about.”
Acadiana’s biggest issue is settling on a new starting quarterback after losing three-year starter Keontae Williams.
Last year’s strong safety Jeremiah Brown took the most snaps last fall, but the spring would have helped.
“The quarterback is going to be key,” McCullough said. “I think we’ll have time to get some stuff done during the summer, just stuff to get the quarterback some reps.
“We’re hoping if we can back in June, we’ll be able to get some work in and get everybody ready to go.”
Hightower agrees that returning by June 1 should allow his staff to get his team ready for the fall season.
“I don’t think you can rush too much to try to make up,” Hightower said. “There’s going to be a natural progression. We’ll just have to see how fast it goes.”
Unlike Acadiana and Carencro, the Cougars have quite a few holes to fill. That list includes quarterback, running back, four of five offensive linemen and the entire defensive front.
“Most of the guys that we’re going to be counting on has been running the same system as freshmen or sophomores,” Hightower said. “It’s like there are a bunch of new plays for them to learn. The mental part of it, hopefully that will be made up pretty fast.”
Hightower is just concerned with his the long separation has impacted some.
“Probably 70 to 80 percent of our guys are chomping at the bit and doing everything they can to stay ready, but then you’ve got another 20 to 30 percent that need that motivation and need somebody challenging them and need their teammates around them,” he said. “Those will be the guys that are going to be suffering probably.”
Courville did say there may be one advantage to this extra long layoff for some.
“This is going a little too long now, but a lot of my kids probably needed about a six-week break,” said Courville, who had shoulder surgery during break and will be in a sling for another three weeks.
“A lot of my kids are multi-sport kids. They go from one sport to another. I definitely think it has given their bodies time to fully recover. They have never rested their bodies like they are now.”