CECILIA -- Momentum, much more than not, often helps decide the outcome of games.
That’s especially true of basketball, where the seesaw nature of the sport lends itself to runs and streaks.
One play tipped the scale overwhelmingly in the favor of No. 16-seed Cecilia in Friday night’s 74-53 rout of No. 17 Eunice in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Coming off of a miss, Andrew Lewis took to the sky for a thunderous putback dunk that opened the second quarter, gave the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn’t give up for the rest of the contest and sprung a 22-point frame that enthusiastically shook the cobwebs of a so-so first quarter for Cecilia (14-13).
“Andrew is one of our best athletes,” Cecilia head coach Scotty Borel said. “Anytime you get a dunk or two that motivates the kids on the team. The dunk changed the momentum of the game, got the crowd involved and it just skyrocketed from there.”
Before that, Eunice (13-9) did a good job of controlling the flow of the game and limiting Cecilia’s firepower through defensive ball pressure that held Cecilia star and Lamar signee Avontez Ledet scoreless in the opening frame.
However, Lewis’ dunk and a defensive adjustment changed everything after that first quarter.
“We knew looking at the film that they were a good, athletic group of kids,” Borel said. “It’s a bunch of two and three-sport kids, so we knew we couldn’t let them get comfortable. They did that in the first quarter, and that’s understandable. We had to find their weak spot, and we realized they weren’t a great-shooting team.
“We moved to a zone because they were breaking our press pretty easily.”
Once the adjustment was made, the floor opened up for Ledet to pour in 24 points despite not really being in the flow to open the game.
“We’ve been working hard, and we knew we just had to slow down and take our time (after the first quarter),” Ledet said. “It was first quarter nervousness. But, we just kept communicating and got it done.”
Borel knows that the next step, in all likelihood top-seeded Carver, is a huge step up for his team.
“We’re going to enjoy this for a couple hours,” Borel said. “We know it’s a huge challenge and we’re going to have nothing to lose going over there as a 16-seed on the road. You just have to play the game I know we can play.”