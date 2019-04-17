You won’t catch Erath baseball coach Jeremy Picard throwing a pity party.
The Bobcats had never been past the second round before Picard, formerly an assistant under David Jordan, took over the program in 2015. Now they've done it three years in a row.
But the quarterfinals have been where Erath’s last three seasons have ended, a combination of tough matchups and ending up on the wrong side of barn burners.
The first year, the Bobcats ran into eventual runner-up South Beauregard and, despite winning the series opener, came up short in two of three one-run games. The following year, Erath traveled to No. 1 Brusly and once again claimed the series opener, but they were shut out in Game 2 and lost series finale by two runs.
Then last year, Erath confronted another top seed, Sterlington, but were instead swept.
Sure, you could chalk up Bobcats’ last three seasons to bad luck, but Picard prefers to take the quarterfinal exits on the chin.
“Our kids, at the end of the day, they want to play the best out there,” Picard said. “We know, for us to be in the same breath with the Sterlington’s and the Burly’s and the South Beauregard’s of the last (few) years, we have to beat the better teams. We just haven’t been able to do that come the third round. We’re hoping this year we’ll be the year that we can do that.”
Attaining a higher seed could certainly help the Bobcats’ chances of punching a ticket to Sulphur for the state tournament. With two regular season games remaining, Erath is position for not only its highest seed yet but should be on the opposite side of the bracket from the No. 1 seed, which likely be Sterlington once again.
Erath (25-5) sits at No. 3 in the Class 3A power ranking released Tuesday, almost a full point ahead of district rival Berwick, the defending champions who the Bobcats split during district play.
The Bobcats won their first seven contests, including downing Division III semifinalist Catholic-New Iberia in their second game, and have not lost back-to-back games all year.
“For me, early on, it was a little bit surprising to see how well our kids played,” Picard said. “But as the season went on, watching our kids compete and play for one another, it’s something that we’ve begun to expect.”
Erath lost five starters from last year’s team, including two (Mason Granger and Chandler LeBlanc) who were All-State honorable mention, but it does have nine seniors on the roster this season.
So even if some of his underclassmen hadn’t seen extensive playing time, Picard had players who had been in the program for multiple seasons, including two juniors who’ve emerged at the plate, Dax Hoffpauir and Lane Toups.
“We’ve been getting production at the right time with our seniors,” Picard said. “Our seniors have done a really good job of stepping up and getting the big hits when we’ve needed it.”
Picard’s biggest concern entering the season was depth on the mound. He knew what he had in senior Matt Domingues, but junior Brandon Noel was coming off Tommy John surgery and didn’t pitch much as a freshman.
Now he calls Domingues and Noel “1A and 1B” as far as their order in the pitching rotation.
“I think both guys have been very, very good for us,” Picard said. “Matt, coming into the year, had the most experience. He’s pitched in playoff games for us. He’s done that. But Brandon this year has won some big games for us. I’m not afraid -- at the end of the day, no matter who it is -- to give either one of them the ball. I think they give us the best chance to win.”
With senior Luke Frederick emergence, Picard is confident he has enough depth if three games are required in the postseason.
“Going into the year, that was a question mark for me -- who was going to be our other guy,” Picard said. “We’ve had a senior step up in Luke Frederick, whose been our No. 3. … Brandon Noel has emerged as one of our better guys. So I feel confident with the staff we have in place that, if the ball falls right, we can make it run.”