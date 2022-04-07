It's a simple concept.
Gather up all the winners returning from last year's state meet and pit them against each other to determine the best, regardless of classification.
That's the idea behind the LHSCA Meet of Champions, scheduled for Friday at UL's Cajun Track,
"This is about the sixth or seventh year of the meet," said Brusly coach Trent Ellis. "We invite the top 16 performers from last year in each event, add in (promising) freshmen and transfers.
"It's a lot like the state meet, except that all classes are involved."
The meet will cost $5 per fan, staring with field events at 4 p.m. and running event finals at 6.
"It varies from year to year what gets the most attention. Some years it's the relays that excite the crowds, some years it's something else. It will be interesting to see."
The meet fell victim to Covid-19 restrictions the last two years, and so is making a comeback of sorts. It's also the first time for the meet to be in the Acadiana area after stops like Southeastern Louisiana and Plaquemine.
"We get different crowds for different parts of the state," he said. "This gives more people the chance to see the matchups."
Pirate Relays
KAPLAN - A crowded field will be on hand Friday for the Pirate Relays hosted by Kaplan High.
The Pirates will be joined by Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, Gueydan, Delcambre, North Vermilion, Ascension Episcopal, Midland, Church Point, Catholic High-New Iberia, Notre Dame, ARCA, and Westminster Christian.
Field events begin at 3 p.m., with running event finals at 5:30.
Among the standouts will be Kaplan's Gabe Clement, one of the top sprinters in the area with times like 49 seconds in the 400 and 10.8 in the 100.
Another star is Ascension Episcopal's Landon Meche, who won last week's Rebel Relays at Teurlings, was fourth in the 200 and excelled on AES's 4x200 and 4x400 relays
Teurlings features Cameron Kelly and Noah Bernard in the distances, while the Lady Rebels boast senior leader Lexi Guidry and Angelle Dupuis. among others.