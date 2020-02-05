ACA.STMTeurlingsSoccer015.011920.jpg
The Cougars' Paityn Gautreaux (1) clears the ball as Teurlings girls soccer hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Game dates and times will be added as they are announced. 

Division I

Bidistrict

(17) Acadiana (10-9-2) at (16) Captain Shreve (16-8-3) – TBA

(8) Lafayette (10-3-8) BYE

(20) Comeaux (7-9-5) at (13) Fontainebleau (13-7-2) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

(19) Southside (9-8-4) at (14) St. Scholastica (10-8-3) – Friday, 6 p.m.

Division II

Bidistrict

(1) St. Thomas More (16-4-5) BYE

(20) East Jefferson (8-8-8) at (13) Teurlings Catholic (5-13-3) – Thursday, 6 p.m.

(23) Opelousas (6-9-3) at (10) West Ouachita (11-10-1) – Friday, 6 p.m.

Division III

Bidistrict

(17) Erath (8-7-1) at (16) Lutcher (9-11-2) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

(20) Lusher Charter (10-6-2) at (13) David Thibodaux (10-6-1) – TBA

(19) Leesville (9-8-1) at (14) Cecilia (9-9-4) – TBA

(23) Pearl River (10-9-0) at (10) North Vermilion (15-9-1) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Division IV

Bidistrict

(8) Episcopal of Acadiana (11-6-2) BYE

(21) Highland Baptist (9-5-4) at (12) Ascension Episcopal (10-10-0) – Thursday, 6 p.m.

(19) Westminster Christian (9-6-2) at (14) Holy Savior Menard (11-11-1) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

(6) Catholic-New Iberia (17-8-1) BYE

