Game dates and times will be added as they are announced.
Division I
Bidistrict
(17) Acadiana (10-9-2) at (16) Captain Shreve (16-8-3) – TBA
(8) Lafayette (10-3-8) BYE
(20) Comeaux (7-9-5) at (13) Fontainebleau (13-7-2) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.
(19) Southside (9-8-4) at (14) St. Scholastica (10-8-3) – Friday, 6 p.m.
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) St. Thomas More (16-4-5) BYE
(20) East Jefferson (8-8-8) at (13) Teurlings Catholic (5-13-3) – Thursday, 6 p.m.
(23) Opelousas (6-9-3) at (10) West Ouachita (11-10-1) – Friday, 6 p.m.
Division III
Bidistrict
(17) Erath (8-7-1) at (16) Lutcher (9-11-2) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.
(20) Lusher Charter (10-6-2) at (13) David Thibodaux (10-6-1) – TBA
(19) Leesville (9-8-1) at (14) Cecilia (9-9-4) – TBA
(23) Pearl River (10-9-0) at (10) North Vermilion (15-9-1) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Division IV
Bidistrict
(8) Episcopal of Acadiana (11-6-2) BYE
(21) Highland Baptist (9-5-4) at (12) Ascension Episcopal (10-10-0) – Thursday, 6 p.m.
(19) Westminster Christian (9-6-2) at (14) Holy Savior Menard (11-11-1) – Friday, 5:30 p.m.
(6) Catholic-New Iberia (17-8-1) BYE