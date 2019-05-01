If seeing is believing, St. Thomas More baseball coach Gary Perkins can vouch for the legitimacy of E.D. White.
Because how does a club that is 29-1 — its only loss coming to rival Vandebilt Catholic in the regular season finale — attain only the No. 7 seed in the 16-team Division II playoffs? The easy answer would be strength of schedule, which plays as large a role in a team’s power ranking as wins and losses.
But what Perkins saw with his own eyes during the Cardinals’ first-round sweep of St. Louis tells him E.D White's record is not cosmetic.
“People are saying, ‘Well, they didn’t play nobody,’” Perkins said. “But I saw them play, and they have a lot of quality kids, a lot of kids that are going to play at the next level. So they’re really, really good team.”
“Their record would be the same record if they played that schedule over and over again,” the STM coach added. “Heck, they’d probably be 30-0 instead of 29-1. But my point is, that’s not a fluke.”
So Perkins and the second-ranked Cougars (29-7) won’t have their guards down when E.D. White travels to Lafayette for a quarterfinal series beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, and the third game, if necessary, is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Though playing a one-loss team may seem like an unfavorable draw for STM, which has won its last 21 games. But at this stage of the Division II playoffs, every opponent poses problems, Perkins said.
“If you paid attention any to the last two years in this league — Division II, the one were playing in with the 3A and 4A (private schools) — when you get to the top eight teams, they’re all very quality — all of them,” Perkins said. “That’s what we have. This weekend coming up, you’ve got four pairs of eight, and they all can play.”
Among those Cardinals playing at the next level is Wes Toups, the LSU signee who spearheads a powerful E.D. White lineup. Toups homered both games against St. Louis and has five on the season.
But the Cardinals are a well-rounded squad, Perkins said.
“Their 1-9, especially the top part of their lineup, is as good as we’ve seen this year as far as power and handling their bats,” Perkins said. “Defensively, they’re solid. They’ve got strong arms in the outfield. They run well, and the pitching just challenges you.”
How do you counter an offense with as much as Cardinals do? It helps to have your full complement of pitchers, which STM finally has. Ole Miss signee Drew McDaniel should make his third appearance and second start this weekend after returning from injury. With McDaniel and Hunton Duhon out for much of the season, Grant St. Cyr and John Moody picked up the slack during district play.
“Right now, our pitching staff’s right where it needs to be from what we’ve seen for the last month, really, because we won 20-something games in a row, too,” Perkins said. “A lot of that has to do with our pitchers throwing strikes. Versus early in the year, we were walking a lot of batters.”