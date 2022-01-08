The Southside Lady Sharks won their 10th straight game with a 50-35 win over Highland Baptist in a non-district girls basketball contest Friday in New Iberia.
The Lady Bears took an early 6-5 lead on a 3-pointer by M'Kiyiah Olivier, but the Lady Sharks responded with a 14-4 run and never trailed the rest of the way.
After missing her first few shots, freshman guard Brynnan Boyd hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to help send the Lady Sharks into the break with a 25-14 lead.
Southside improved to 12-8 with Eymani Key scoring 18 points, followed by Hannah Mouton's 15 points. Lady Sharks coach Sean Comeaux said that Key, a 5-foot-6 guard, is ranked as the No. 20 sophomore in the state by LGRBasketball.
"Mouton is our point guard," Comeaux said of the sophomore, who was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. "She makes us go. She is very fast and her energy is unreal."
Southside is sophomore-laden with only two seniors on the roster. In the preseason scrimmage, the Lady Sharks lost sophomore post Madyx Guidry to injury, but high-scoring senior guard Haelyn Mouton is expected back later this month.
Boyd, who added two steals and two blocks, is making an early impact.
"Boyd has probably the highest basketball IQ of any player I've ever coached as a freshman," Comeaux said.
"She's basically a sharpshooter. That's her thing. And she communicates extremely well. During a game, she's the one you can rely on to do everything she's told and excel at it."
Mouton and Karrington Eugene accounted for all 13 of Southside's first quarter points. Eugene scored seven points in the quarter and finished with nine. The 5-foot-11 junior post is an excellent athlete who competed in the triple jump at the state track and field meet last year.
The Lady Sharks have turned things around after a 2-8 start to the season.
"We weren't jelling yet, but we started figuring it out," Comeaux said. "I think the girls believe they are good enough, and they are buying into the system.
"Although I think we're still learning about each other, I think we're at the point right now where we know what each other is going to do on the court, and that is helping us be successful."
The Lady Bears (13-4) were uncharacteristically cold from the floor, shooting 1of-8 in the first quarter and 2-of--17 in the second.
Olivier scored 14 points for the Lady Bears, who have won 11 of their last 13 games. Bri Sensley added 13 points and three steals, and Kiara Comeaux had four points with seven steals.