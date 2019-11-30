Junior receiver Jack Bech caught nine passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns as St. Thomas More stormed back from an early deficit to overwhelm visiting St. Louis 52-21 in the Division II semifinals Friday.
After the fifth-seeded Saints (9-3) went ahead 14-10, Carter Arceneaux returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to set up a six-yard scoring toss from Caleb Holstein to Bech that put the top-seeded Cougars (10-2) ahead for good with 16.7 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
"With the score 14-10, we pretty much stuck with our game plan," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "They were a scrappy ball club. They didn't give us anything easy. They kept pressing and were aggressive with their play-calling, and we had to clean up a few things on offense and get our pass protection covered."
Although St. Louis entered the game with a reputation for relying heavily on tailback Evan Joubert, the Saints threw the ball effectively and often in the first quarter.
Miller, who was averaging only 12 pass attempts per game, completing his first nine passes for 133 yards versus the Cougars and didn't throw his first incompletion until early in the second quarter.
"We started putting more pressure on their quarterback and tightened up the coverage on their receivers," Hightower said. "They came out throwing a lot more than what they'd shown in previous games."
After the hot start, Miller completed only one of his next nine passes and was intercepted by Dominic Zepherin and Jacob Trahan.
"We finally started playing our game plan with our defensive backs," STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. "But the other thing was we started sending some people, putting some pressure up the middle and coming off the edge. Once we got him moving with some pressure, it made things a whole lot easier for our defensive backs.
"Then we made some adjustments at halftime. Our guys started playing tighter on them. We got kind of scared there at the beginning when we got flagged for pass interference. Our guys backed off, but that's not the way to do. I told them, 'I don't care if you get a pass interference call. I want you in their face.'"
Holstein shook off two interceptions to throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. When St. Louis fumbled away the opening kickoff, Holstein connected with Jean-Luc Lemoine from 30 yards on the next play to give the Cougars a quick 7-0 lead.
"It was a huge win," Holstein said. "Getting a win in a semifinal game is always a big deal, but offensively we made a lot of mistakes that I don't think we'll be able to make next week against De La Salle."
With 7:59 remaining in the third quarter, Bech's 35-yard touchdown grab put STM up 31-14. Much of the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder's yardage during the game came after the catch when he repeatedly stiff-armed would-be tacklers.
"Spending all those summer days and extra hours in the weight room...you have to put it to use in games," said Bech, who also sprung a big play with a crushing block later in the contest.
"That's one of my most favorite parts of the game: being able to get physical with different cornerbacks."
Holstein has gotten accustomed to seeing his favorite target do great things.
"Jack is Jack," the STM quarterback said. "He's an animal. He comes out and shows out every night, no matter what. He's a beast."
Arceneaux had five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, and tailbacks Noah Frederick and Tobin Thevenot combined for 165 yards rushing with Frederick scoring twice.
"You have to be happy and definitely satisfied with our running backs' ability to fit into seams and our offensive line's ability to see where the extra defenders were hanging around," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "Our offensive line did a great job of finding those guys and holding their blocks long enough for us to pop some runs.
"We're not blessed this year with an offensive line that's going to just overpower people, so we do a great job with technique and getting into position and letting our running backs set up blocks. I couldn't be happier with the two of them.
"The fact that they're both getting healthy makes it so much easier. With Noah finally feeling himself again, you saw his explosiveness. You're talking about a kid who averaged 11 yards per carry last season but has been hampered all year with a high-ankle sprain."