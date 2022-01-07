After missing a huge chunk of the high school wrestling season a year ago, the 2021-22 season was going very well … until the holiday season, that is.
Since then, the flu and COVID-19 has become a major obstacle for area prep wrestling coaches.
On Saturday, all the parish wrestling programs that can will be convening at Carencro High for the annual Greg Lavergne Lafayette Parish Wrestling Duals.
“What actually has been even worse lately has been the flu,” Teurlings Catholic coach Kent Masson said. “We’ve had some kids out because of COVID, but we’ve had more out because of the flu.
“For a while I thought we were going to be OK, but now I’m really starting to worry. The numbers of positive tests continue to rise.”
Looking forward, Teurlings has already canceled its Wednesday tri-meet with Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Zachary in hopes of increasing the changes of next weekend’s Louisiana Classic being pulled off.
Meanwhile, Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron is hoping the recent outbreaks won’t impact the Ken Cole Invitational slated for Jan. 21-22, especially since a COVID-19 outbreak canceled the event last January.
“Things had really been going well all season long until everybody got back from the holidays,” Bergeron said. “It’s been a lot more difficult since then.
“I’m pretty concerned. We can’t afford to have the Ken Cole canceled two years in a row.”
The format for this weekend’s parish duals will be different than the traditional one. For starters, it’s going to be a one-day and not two-day event like normal.
Also, the competition will be arranged differently. To limit the spectators, there will be an 8 a.m. three-team morning round-robin pool with Carencro, Acadiana, St. Thomas More and a Teurlings ‘A’ team.
It was supposed to be a four-team morning competition, but St. Thomas More had to back out with too many positive tests on its squad.
Then at noon, a four-team afternoon round-robin pool with Comeaux, Lafayette High, Southside and Teurlings ‘B’ team.
Then at approximately 4 p.m., the two pool winners will square off to determine the parish champion and the two pool runners-up will compete for third place.
“Every day things could change,” Bergeron said. “It’s been kind of crazy. It’s going to come down to which team is the healthiest and has the most depth.”
Carencro coach Derrick Franchak said his team is limited to eight for this tournament in part because of quarantines due to close contact in class rooms.
"It's kind of scary right now," Franchak said. "It was about a year ago at this time when we got the call to shut down. I really hope that doesn't happen. These kids have already lost a whole season basically last year. Hopefully, that doesn't happen again this year."
The big favorite to win the parish championship is Teurlings Catholic once again.
While most teams struggling to fill out a lineup, the Rebels have 55 grapplers in the program. In addition to incredible depth, the Rebels also sport five returning state champions in Ashton Sonnier at 113 pounds, Ethan Boudreaux at 132, J.P. Travasos at 160, Reid Bourgeois at 182 and Joel Lanclos in 220.
“We have a lot of depth and some extraordinary talent on this year’s team,” Masson said.