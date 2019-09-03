STM basketball offers clinic to coaches of all levels
St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard is offering a coaches clinic to coaches of all levels, ranging from high school to recreational levels.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas More's gym. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the UL basketball staff at 10 a.m. and later STM's coaching staff at 1 p.m. There will be a round-table discussion at 3:30 p.m.
Also, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a room reserved at Walk-Ons to watch the UL vs. Liberty and the LSU vs. Texas football games.