OPELOUSAS — Southside’s adjustments in the second half catapulted it into a dominant 28-6 win over Opelousas — Southside’s first of the season. Here is how it went down:
What happened
Southside’s rushing attack — led by Vernell Joseph, Kenneth King and Aaron Ford — moved the ball to the tune of 251 yards on the ground and routed the Opelousas Tigers. Southside quarterback Landon Baptiste saw his first action of the season and, while only throwing the ball three times, commanded the huddle and led the Sharks to victory.
Turning point
With Opelousas up 6-0 and driving in the second half, the Tigers fumbled the football at the Southside 35. Southside then drove the ball down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown from Joseph — his first of two touchdowns on the night.
Southside ran the football effectively from there, converting four of six attempts on third down. The Tigers’ inability on offense to get anything going allowed the Sharks to control the game with a very effective ground attack.
Momentum swings
With 20 seconds to go in a scoreless first half, Southside inexplicably called a fake punt deep in its own territory. After the attempt was unsuccessful, Opelousas’ Zak Malveaux hit Javonnie Gibson on the next play for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 6-0 heading into halftime.
The Sharks stole momentum back in the second half when, on the opening Opelousas possession, the Tigers fumbled giving Southside possession. The Sharks drove the ball and scored on a Joseph 8-yard run, giving the Sharks a 7-0 lead.
From there, the Sharks scored 28 unanswered with touchdowns from King, Dylan Sonnier and another from Joseph. The Tigers never crossed the 50 in the second half.
Sharks' 'D' dominant
The Sharks defense, led by Trent Gilbert, Isaiah Mouton and Jayden Colbert, kept Opelousas at bay all night long. The Tigers had just five first downs on the night, including 1-of-13 on third-down conversions.
Getting off the field has been a struggle in the young season for Southside, but the Sharks stifled the Opelousas offense every step of the way, which allowed the offense to execute and keep the defensive legs fresh.
Baptiste back at QB
After missing the first two games of the season, Baptiste gave the Sharks a much-needed shot in the arm offensively. Baptiste didn’t air it out much, going 1-of-3 for 31 yards, but he ran for a tough 28 yards on eight carries, using his size to will himself to positive yardage.
With Baptiste’s addition back to quarterback, Jake Held moved to his more natural position at linebacker and defensive back. Southside can now move forward with Baptiste at quarterback and allow Held to excel and his more natural position.