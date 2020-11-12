It’s just another high school football game, right?

Sure, that’s what coaches for St. Thomas More and Carencro would like to preach to their respective teams heading into a huge No. 1 vs. 2 Class 4A matchup at the open-air Cro Dome on Friday night.

But both Carencro coach Tony Courville and STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie admit that the task is difficult considering the hype surrounding this massive matchup.

Carencro's powerful rushing attack keeps Golden Bears unbeaten No matter who gets the ball out of the backfield, Traylon Prejean has all the confidence in the world in his Carencro High teammates.

“Our kids are excited about this game,” Savoie said. “There is an extra hop in their stop with the emotions of this game. We as coaches have to temper them emotionally to go play the game. In the end, it is a high school football game and we have to go out and execute.”

Courville said his team has practiced with a similar pep this week as well, but the Bears are out to prove they belong in the same class with a Cougars team that is trying to win back to back state championships.

“It’s been a process to get to the point where we are right now,” Courville said. “We try to sell them on the idea that this is our seventh game of the season and the seventh opportunity for us to play football. The next game is the most important game. We try to make it the main thing, but I admit, it’s a little hard to do in a week like this.”

Courville said getting the Bears to a point where they are back to being elite has taken a lot of hard work by his coaches and players. Now in his fourth season as head coach, Courville said he’s finally got a senior class that has completely bought into what the Bears are trying to accomplish.

“A lot of these seniors have gone through the whole process,” Courville said. “They understand what it took to get to this point. The kids have been the ones that have gone through all this and from day one, they have busted their tails to get where we are.”

STM has been near the top of the 4A rankings for several years now, but never with two LSU commitments on their offense. Savoie said quarterback Walker Howard and wide receiver Jack Bech are both special talents, but the offensive talent the Cougars will bring to the game Friday night doesn't end with those two.

“The pieces were in place for Walker,” Savoie said, “but now that he has the keys to Corvette, the question was how would he be able to handle that. I think there was no doubt — and we knew — physically what Walker Howard was going to be. In many cases, it probably led to some unfair expectations that this kid couldn't live up to in my mind. The reality of it is he not only lived up to it, but he might be doing a little more.

“Also though, this might be the most talented group of receivers we have ever had at one time. Jack Bech is tremendous, but the guys we have placed around him — Carter Domingue, Carter Arceneaux, Paxton Perrett, Jaxon Moncla — a number of guys who have proven that if you focus everything you got on Jack, they can make you hurt very quickly.”

Courville said facing Southside and quarterback Dillan Monette has slightly prepared the Bears to face a spread offense, but he said he knows STM and Howard are a completely different animal.

“Monette throws the ball well, but that night he took off with his legs and that hurt us,” Courville said. “Walker is the type of kid that extends plays with his legs, but he is constantly looking downfield and finding an open target. That’s the difference in that once Monette took off, we could take the linebackers off of coverage and pursue the football. Walker isn't like that. He will start running and at the last second throw a rocket.”

There won’t be many surprises by the Carencro offensive attack. They’ll be running the football with their stable of running backs including Kendrell Williams, Trayvon Prejean and Dontae Darjean. Savoie said the game will be a battle of styles and the team that makes a mistake first will be in for a long night.

“Their style will be to slow it down and make it go as quickly as possible,” Savoie said. “We want to play fast-paced. Whoever executes better will force the other team to play their style and as the game progresses on, little mistakes are all magnified. Whoever flinches first gives the other team an edge of how it’s going to be played.”

Courville said maybe in years past, the Bears wouldn't be prepared mentally for a game of this magnitude. He said the Bears belong in this matchup and he knows they are in for a battle.

“We weren't as mentally tough as we needed to be a few years ago,” Courville said. “I like to think we are mentally tough this year. I tell our kids we can’t flinch in this football game. It is going to be a 15-round heavyweight fight. Teams like St. Thomas More — when you punch they punch back. Some teams, you can punch them and they back off. STM ain’t backing off. It’s going to be a 48-minute war.”