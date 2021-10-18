Not many — if any — outside of St. Thomas More’s locker room felt the Cougars’ football program could overcome the loss of quarterback Walker Howard.
When you consider Howard is an LSU commitment and he is the country’s No. 1 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2022, who could blame them?
But the Cougars’ decision to utilize a two-quarterback system by playing sophomores Will Taylor and Sam Altman has gone about as well as they expected, if not better.
“Offensively, I feel like playing two quarterbacks puts more pressure on the play-caller than it does on Will or Sam,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “As a play-caller, you want to call plays that lends itself to their strengths. There have been times that I have called plays for one that I probably should have called for the other instead. So, because of that I may have put that kid in a bad position.”
In Friday’s 41-35 win over crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic, Taylor and Altman had their moments of success and showed they are more than capable of running the Cougars’ offense.
“Against Teurlings, I thought they both played really well,” Savoie said. “I’m sure there were a lot of nerves for them, and that is normal. There were a handful of plays we wish we could take back where they made some poor decisions, but a lot of those decisions were because we put them in some bad spots.”
The 6-foot, 183-pound Taylor completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against the Rebels.
"We just went out there and did our thing," Taylor said. "We just played the game and made good decisions with football."
In four games, Taylor has completed 31 of 47 passes for 281 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“Will has been blessed with a little more talent,” Savoie said. “He’s athletic, with good speed, and he has a very strong arm. He’s elusive, but that arm strength allows him to make those longer throws.”
Against the Rebels, the 6-2, 185-pound Altman completed 6 of 11 passes for 64 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
"It was fun and everyone stepped up and did their part," Altman said. "The offensive line, running backs and receivers did a great job."
In five games, Altman has completed 17 of 33 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
“Sam is a lot more cerebral,” Savoie said. “He understands the game and game situations. He makes good decisions with the football. His learning curve has been expedited to the depth of where a player in his junior year would be. He really understands the offense and what we’re trying to do offensively.”
Several factors played into the success of the young quarterbacks, but Savoie credits STM’s ability to run the football and improvement on third downs. Behind a rushing attack led by Charlie Payton (17 carries for 87 yards, two TDs) and Jack Stefanski (17-67), the Cougars recorded 165 yards rushing and were 10 of 18 on third downs.
“Our goal is to try and insulate both quarterbacks from the pressure,” Savoie said. “We were able to do that by establishing the running game. Our offensive line and running backs made it easier for us to lean on Will and Sam when we needed to lean on those guys. Our rushing yards were either a season-high or right at it, and that gave us the opportunity to pick and choose when we put the pressure (of throwing the ball) on Will and Sam.”
Taylor and Altman agreed being doubted has motivated them.
"It was good to show people that nothing has changed," Taylor said.
"It definitely felt good to prove people wrong," Altman said.
Savoie said the experience Taylor and Altman are getting will be valuable moving forward.
“We’re talking about two sophomores getting varsity playing time, experiencing the speed of varsity football and the pressures of varsity football early in their careers,” Savoie said. “As a backup, there’s no real urgency, but now they are both having their development as high school quarterbacks expedited.”