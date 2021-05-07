The Lafayette Christian Knights and Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators kicked off their Division III quarterfinals series Friday night with a pair of outstanding pitching performances.
The No. 3-seeded Knights saw ace pitcher Miles Justin throw eight scoreless innings, and the No. 6-seeded Blue Gators saw their starter Cole Simon threw seven scoreless innings. It was Justin and the Knights who prevailed with a 1-0 walk-off victory for a dramatic game one in the best-of-three series.
Justin was able to go the distance while Simon was pulled in the eighth due to a high pitch count, which is when the Knights were able to finally break through and score.
“We had one of our dudes on the mound,” Knights coach Greg Fontenot said. “I was surprised that they went with (Cole) Simon, but both had the same intentions in going to win game one. Hats off to Miles (Justin), hats off to Simon. It sucks that one of those dudes had to get a loss tonight, but it was a hell of a baseball game. That dude (Justin) is special. I can’t speak enough about him. He’s been that way all year, he matches everybody’s intensity. I’m glad he was able to get the win.”
Justin finished seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits and one walk in the outing in which he had pinpoint control.
“It was great,” Justin said. “We had a lot of support, LCA came out and supported us, and I knew I had to come out here and execute for my team. Coaches told me I had to come out here and throw strikes. They (Ascension) struggle with hitting strikes, and they feed off bad pitching, and I knew I had to come out here and throw. Control was definitely key. I wasn’t focused on my velo tonight, I was focused on hitting my spots. I love the competitive nature, I love the playoffs.”
Simon also finished with seven strikeouts, allowing only two hits and two walks, but the Blue Gators couldn’t break through offensively and had a runner get thrown out at the plate in the eighth inning.
“It was a good pitching duel,” Landry said. “Whenever you get into the late innings in extra inning games, it’s always going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes. We put on a squeeze right there and it was a miscommunication. We just miscommunicated with the batter. We had scoring opportunities early in the game and didn’t get the clutch hit, so you can’t sit there and say one thing cost the game, we just didn’t get that hit. He (Simon) pitched about as good as you can. He threw a gem for us.”
Knights' centerfielder Brylan Green get on base to start the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch, and they had the bases loaded whenever a wild pitch allowed Green to score the winning run from third base.
“I told them if anything kicks out the dirt, take a chance,” Fontenot said. “He (Green) is one of the fastest ones on this field tonight, and it bounced our way. However we get a win, and this is the playoffs, that’s how we’ve got to get it.”
“It felt good to just get this win under our belt and come into tomorrow with some hype,” Green said. “It means a lot. Weird way to get on base, but I got on and scored the winning run for my guys. First trip to the quarters, just to get that first win under our belt, I think we all needed that."
The Knights enter tomorrow with a 1-0 series lead and are only a win away from their first trip to Sulphur, but the Blue Gators responded last week with back-to-back wins last week after being down 1-0 in their series.
“We’ve just got to 1-0,” Fontenot said. “That’s been our mindset all year, go 1-0. (Hunter) Lail’s going to have the ball for us tomorrow and give us a chance to win. He’s going to throw a lot of strikes, and hopefully we can come out of here and we ain’t got to play them in game three.”
“The good thing is we get to play again tomorrow,” Landry said. “I like my guys, we’ve won two games in a row before. It’s nothing new. Hopefully we go to game three, that’s the goal.”